Dejan Lovren has given a massive indication that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and his former teammate suggests that this is down to a lack of 'respect' from the higher-ups at Anfield.

Salah has just four months left on his current contract with the Reds, and speculation is growing over the in-form forward departing in the summer. He's been crucial for Arne Slot this season, bagging 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 games across competitions, leading the way at the top of the Premier League's Golden Boot race with 21 goals in 23 games.

The 32-year-old hinted in November that he was 'probably more out than in' regarding his contract situation and remaining at Anfield, where he's become an all-time great since arriving from AS Roma in July 2017 for £34.3 million. During his nearly eight-year stay on Merseyside, one of his teammates was Lovren, and the Croat, who left the club in August 2020, gave a worrying insight into Salah's contract saga.

Lovren: Salah Closer To Leaving Than Staying At Liverpool

The ex-Reds defender thinks money isn't important, asks who will replace him

Lovren spent three seasons playing alongside Salah at Liverpool, and the pair won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Supercup. The veteran Croatian centre-back held a strong relationship with the Egyptian before leaving for Russian giants Zenit St-Petersburg.

The 35-year-old, now plying his trade in Greece with PAOK Salonika, was asked about Salah's situation by journalist Ismael Mahmoud. He opined that the club's fourth all-time top goalscorer is likely to leave Anfield because he's not being shown the respect he deserves by the Merseyside giants' hierarchy:

"I want Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool, he wants to stay, But I came to the conclusion that they, "the management', do not respect him enough—or at least not as much as he believes he deserves."

Salah sits on purported wages of £350,000 per week, and there are debates over handing him a lucrative deal as he enters the twilight of his career despite the imperious form he's been in. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville claimed earlier this month that Salah had demanded a three-year deal worth £400,000 per week, amounting to £60 million overall.

Lovren gave his take on the money side of a potential Salah renewal and why Liverpool should factor in having to find a worthy replacement:

"Yes, I think he is closer to leaving than staying at the moment. That’s my feeling about the situation. I hope things change because, honestly, I wish him the best. But in the end, yes, money is an important factor, but he deserves more than just money. The question is: who will replace him? How will you find a replacement for him? How can you compensate for his absence? "That’s the first question I would ask the club’s management: "Who will replace him? Who will give you what Mohamed Salah gives you? Who will provide you with the stats and numbers that he delivers?"

Names that have been suggested as potential Salah heirs are Bournemouth's £50 million-rated Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo, PSV Eindhoven's £40 million-rated Belgian attacker Johan Bakayoko and previously Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the Georgian forward's £59 million plus add-ons move from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Lovren explained what it would take to financially replace what Salah 'delivers' amid the enormous role he's playing in a likely second Premier League title for the Reds:

"Well, you can replace him. If you want to replace him, I think you need to spend €200 million on a player who can offer what Mohamed Salah does. But even with that amount being spent and the high salary, will he deliver what Salah delivers?"

Mohamed Salah Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 21 Expected Goals (xG) 18.23 Goals per game 0.9 Assists 13 Big chances created 17 Successful dribbles 1.7 (50%) Ground duels won 3.5 (44%) Aerial duels won 0.2 (40%)

Salah is one of three high-profile stars whose contracts expire in June, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to become free agents as things stand. The Saudi Pro League looks to be the most likely destination for him after Al-Hilal's recent approach for the Egyptian superstar who is one of the Ballon d'Or favourites for later this year.

Liverpool Fans Lashed Out At Lovren For 'Waffling'

The Croatian gave a strong response to backlash

It's fair to say that Lovren experienced a rollercoaster ride during his spell at Liverpool and became somewhat of a divisive figure. He has drawn the ire of the Kop with his comments about Salah's situation.

One fan urged fellow supporters to disregard what the Croat had suggested: "That Dejan Lovren interview where he talks about Salah leaving is full of “I think, I feel” blah blah he is going to leave. Not worth even listening to the video interview." Lovren hit back at this:

"Don't listen then. It's simple."

Lovren's interview came after Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup (February 9). Some fans felt it served as a good distraction from their cup exit, with one saying:

"Liverpool lose a game and everyone is fuming at Dejan Lovren. Some things never change."

One disgruntled supporter stated: "2025 and Lovren is still winding me up," while another dismissed Lovren's thoughts: "Absolutely 0 need for Lovren to come out with all that waffle."

Liverpool fans might be playing down Lovren's opinion on Salah's contract situation, but there perhaps hasn't been a more relevant name outside the club to assess whether his former teammate will stay or go this summer. When leaving the club, he highlighted that the pair's time together at Anfield was 'just the beginning of a friendship' and that Salah 'knows he can always call me'.

Related 'I Played 244 Games With Salah at Liverpool - He Frustrated Everyone With His Selfishness' In a tell-all account, one of Salah's teammates from the 19/20 Premier League-winning campaign has revealed how frustrated he was with his selfishness

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 10/02/2025.