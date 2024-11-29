Deji Olatunde took on Dawood Savage in his latest catchweight encounter on Misfits Boxing, but the fight did not prove as exciting as many would have hoped from the pair, despite ending in bizarre fashion.

As the fight wore on, Deji secured perhaps one of the strangest victories in boxing, as he was ruled the winner by technical knockout despite not landing a punch.

The 27-year-old went into this fight with four defeats and two victories, while his opponent was without a win to accompany his five losses. It is worth noting that Deji's fight record does contain two defeats against solid opponents such as Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather, but his record was not far off Savage's.

Deji vs Dawood Savage a Mockery

The fight ended in truly embarrassing fashion

The fight was uneventful in truth, with Savage spending much of the earlier rounds avoiding his opponent, who failed to land a single punch in those early stages. Things did not look much better for the Brit, who was taken by surprise by the winless underdog.

Deji's boxing record (as of 29/11/24) 7 fights 3 wins 4 losses By knockout 2 3 By decision 1 1

Round three will likely go down as one of the most bizarre rounds in boxing that we have seen, for more than one reason. Deji looked revitalised as he landed a clean left hand to knock down his opponent. Savage recovered immediately, however, and got back to his feet, with that moment not being ruled a knockdown.

Shortly after that, the two launched themselves into a flurry with each other, and Savage seemed to throw in the towel by dropping to the floor, and leaving the Brit with a technical knockout victory without landing a punch.

What's Been Said After Deji vs Savage

KSI's brother wasn't happy with his own performance

The Brit spoke out about his performance following the fight, claiming he was disappointed in the display he put on. However, despite that, he had something to say on Dubai-native Savage's display too, claiming he could have landed more punches if he had been taking on someone who was actually trying to fight him rather than run away. Fans have since gone on to blast the outcome of the fight following the spectral knockout, which Ben Davis described as the weirdest KO he had ever seen, and stating he did not know how to explain what he had just witnessed.

While claiming he should have won the fight in the first round to better display the levels he is capable of in the sport, Deji still went on to praise his opponent, branding him a legend for not dropping out when three other fighters had done before. One of Savage's former opponents was one of those three to drop out, while former reality star Joey Essex was also one of the names to have pulled out.

Unfortunately, Deji is still yet to show any level of capability following the fight, but the blame does not solely lie on him, given this was an opponent that he did not have much of a chance to showcase those abilities. The YouTuber was blasted in the past at the beginning of his career by his brother and Misfits Boxing co-owner, KSI, who claimed Deji had disappointed in his opening three fights, all of which he had lost.