Highlights Atlanta Hawks are open to trading Dejounte Murray before the trade deadline, and other teams have inquired about him.

The Hawks are likely seeking a significant return for Murray, given the investment they made in acquiring him.

The pairing of Murray and Trae Young on the court has not been effective, as the team has struggled defensively when they play together.

With just four weeks remaining until the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline hits, the hoops blogosphere is alight with chatter about potential moves. And while potential fire sales in Chicago and Toronto — the latter of which may have already begun — have been hot topics for months now, new teams and players are entering the fray with each passing day.

For their part, the Atlanta Hawks figure to be one of the more active teams heading into the deadline. Per a report from Yahoo! Sports' league insider Jake Fischer, only franchise cornerstone Trae Young and breakout forward Jalen Johnson, who has exploded with a 15-8-3 line and an effective field goal percentage of 64.5 in 2023-24, are "untouchable" in trade talks.

Conspicuous by his absence from that grouping is 2022 All-Star and two-way standout Dejounte Murray, who has arguably emerged as the top target at the point guard position for teams around the Association. To that end, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes is of the opinion that it's a matter of when, not if, the 27-year-old gets shipped out of the Peach State.

Murray could be on the move

Hawks have stumbled to a 14-20 start despite the efforts of their star guards

In his latest update on Murray and the Hawks, Haynes name-checked the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers as teams that have actually made trade inquiries on the 6-foot-5 guard. He further noted that other teams hold interest in Murray, too.

Whether the phone activity culminates in an actual deal remains to be seen, but Haynes' sources lead him to believe that Hawks general manager Landry Fields is motivated to find a new home for Murray.

"I do believe that Dejounte Murray will likely be traded by the deadline. That's my belief, just talking to different executives out there, my belief is that Dejounte will be moved by the deadline."

The Hawks paid a pretty penny to bring Murray into the fold in 2022, parting with multiple future first-round draft picks, in addition to a pick swap and players. So, Hawks brass is undoubtedly seeking a significant return in any potential deal.

Regarding the Lakers specifically, Haynes mentioned players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura likely having to be included in a deal, in addition to other pieces.

2023-24 NBA Statistics Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura Points 15.4 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 Assists 5.2 1.1 3-Point % 34.9 36.8

This much is certain — thanks to their 14-20 start to the campaign, the Hawks are nowhere near where they want to be in the Eastern Conference hierarchy. And while Murray's counting stats are solid — he's averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range — something is amiss with Atlanta's mix.

Young-Murray combination hasn't worked as Atlanta had hoped

Hawks have operated at a deficit when the two players shared the court in 2023-24

Moving beyond the cost to acquire Murray, the dollars-and-cents commitment to roster both him and Young together is considerable. Murray's four-year, $114 million extension will kick in for the 2024-25 campaign. Young, meanwhile, is in year-two of a five-year, $215 million pact. Next season, the duo will pull down a combined $68 million, and it only goes up from there.

To say that their efficacy as a pairing on the court is out of step with that level of financial burden is probably fair at this point.

In their 745 shared minutes this season, Atlanta has been outscored by 3.7 points per 100 possessions, and the team's defensive rating has ballooned to 120.2. The former number makes Young-Murray the Hawks' third-worst two-man lineup combination this season (minimum 200 minutes played) in terms of scoreboard impact.

Hawks Two-Man Lineups Net Rating Hunter-Okongwu -8.0 Capela-Johnson -6.8 Young-Murray -3.7

Murray still holds significant value on both sides of the court. However, there's a chance that the depth and assets the team could potentially acquire in a trade for him may be more useful to a Hawks team that has underachieved.