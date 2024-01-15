Highlights The Lakers are linked to multiple NBA All-Stars as they seek roster changes to salvage their disappointing season.

Dejounte Murray is seen as a better fit for the Lakers than Zach LaVine due to his defensive abilities on the perimeter.

Trade deals for both Murray and LaVine are seemingly inevitable, but where they will land is uncertain.

The Los Angeles Lakers are never too far away from the headlines, and as the Feb. 8 trade deadline looms ever larger, they have once again been linked with multiple NBA All-Stars as they look to make some roster changes in an effort to get their disappointing season back on track.

Having been linked with Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, as well as more recently, Atlanta Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that the latter would be a better fit in the Lakers’ current system, though he cites that a deal may be difficult to complete due to the unappealing assets, at least to Atlanta, that the L.A. outfit may look to offer in return.

Trade rumors ramping up

Murray thought to have a more robust market than LaVine

With less than a month to go until the 2023-24 season’s trade deadline, rumors are rife over where some of the NBA’s stars will land, as teams gear up to make the personnel changes they feel are necessary in order to bolster their rosters ahead of the remainder of the regular season and potentially even the playoffs, if they are in a fortunate position.

One team in particular that has drawn links with many players presumed to be available on the trade market is the Lakers.

Having made the Western Conference Finals just last season, after a handful of moves at last year’s trade deadline, things haven’t panned out in the way that neither the Lakers, nor league analysts, had expected so far through this campaign.

Currently sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, a game back of a coveted Play-In tournament seed, with a 19-21 losing record, the Lakers look more and more likely to abandon their continuity experiment and become active in the market ahead of the deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics League Rank Points scored 114.1 19th Opponent points scored 115.8 16th Offensive rating 112.2 23rd Defensive rating 114.0 14th Net rating -1.8 21st Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

When initial reports surfaced that the Bulls were considering offloading one of their franchise stars, Zach LaVine, the Lakers immediately became linked with the two-time All-Star, with Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reporting that Los Angeles would be the 28-year-old’s preferred destination.

Despite these links, though, ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated that he believes there is a "zero-percent chance" that the Lakers will sign LaVine within the next month.

However, he does state in a previous report that Chicago remain hopeful of moving LaVine on elsewhere before the deadline, emphasizing the Bulls' 'need to restructure'.

"If they could trade Zach LaVine in the next five minutes, they would trade him, and Zach would happily go to the airport...I don't think anything has changed there, I think they absolutely want to trade him." - Brian Windhorst speaking on NBA Today

With the Lakers looking all but out of the LaVine sweepstakes, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has since emerged as a potential target for L.A. as they seek a defense-first point-guard to fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

According to Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN, the Hawks are now 'ready' to trade Murray after the backcourt pairing of the 27-year-old and three-point scoring ace, Trae Young, failed to yield any success, with the Lakers expected to 'seriously pursue' the 6-foot-5 combo guard, per insider Chris B. Haynes.

However, the Lakers won't be alone in their pursuit of the All-Star, with Murray expected to draw league-wide interest from the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, per a report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

Chicago Bulls would expect Lakers to ‘empty their cupboard’ for LaVine

Medina argues that while Murray would be the better fit on the Lakers due to his defensive abilities on the perimeter, he remains skeptical that a deal would be able to be completed, as he expects D’Angelo Russell to be offered as part of the trade package, of which the potential fit of him and Trae Young would be questionable.

Additionally, when it comes to LaVine and the Bulls, Chicago would inevitably seek an expensive return for their two-time All-Star, and by giving up so much for one player, the journalist argues that it would create even more problems for the Lakers instead of fixing the problem of being unable to win games that has plagued them for much of the season.

“I think Dejounte Murray would be a better fit because he can shore up the team’s perimeter defense and enable Austin Reaves to assume more ball-handling and shooting responsibilities. I’m skeptical, though, that the Hawks would agree to the deal because of how the Trae Young-D’Angelo Russell fit would work. As for Zach LaVine? I fear the Bulls would understandably expect the Lakers to empty their cupboard, which could create more problems than solve them.”

Different styles of play, similar on-court production

Murray: 21.1 PPG, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, LaVine: 20.1 PPG, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST

While Murray is considered to be a more defensively-minded, playmaking guard, LaVine is known more for his athleticism and ability to drive through the lane and finish strongly at the rim, with a plethora of highlight dunks on his résumé, as well as two NBA Slam Dunk Contest titles to his name.

Both guards are averaging 20-plus points per game on the year, but the areas of the court in which they score those points vastly differ.

Dejounte Murray vs Zach LaVine - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Dejounte Murray Zach LaVine Points 21.1 20.1 Rebounds 4.6 5.3 Assists 4.9 4.0 Field goal % 46.9 45.1 Three-point field goal % 39.1 34.4 Usage % 23.8 24.1 Player Impact Estimate 11.1 11.4 Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

Perhaps coming as a surprise to some, Murray actually scores more points off of drives than LaVine, scoring on average, 8.3 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting, compared to LaVine's 5.8 points per contest on a slightly greater 51.5 percent.

The majority of LaVine's points come off of pull-up jumpers, where he scores an average of 7.4 points on 40.9 percent shooting efficiency, whereas Murray scores slightly fewer pull-up points, 6.7 to be exact, but on an improved 44.7 percent shooting efficiency.

Both players aren't known to be prolific catch-and-shoot scorers, as reflected by their numbers, in which LaVine scores a mere 2.5 of his points in catch-and-shoot situations, converting 31.7 percent of his attempts, while Murray scores a slightly higher 4.3 points, on 37.9 percent shooting.

LaVine attempts most of his shots from within the restricted area of the paint, attempting 4.6 shots and connecting on 60.4 percent of those attempts, while outside the restricted area, but still in the paint, the Bulls star attempts only 1.3 shots for 41.4 percent.

From the same area, Murray averages fewer attempts inside the restricted area, 3.8, and converts those attempts at a lesser percentage of 55.9 percent. However, outside the restricted area but still in the paint, the Hawks guard attempts 4.1 shots per game, of which he converts 48.7 percent of those shots.

When assessing passing numbers, though, Murray's impact appears greater than LaVine's, thus highlighting his reputation as a playmaker and facilitator for his teammates.

On average, Murray makes 50.8 passes per contest, of which leads to 4.9 assists and 13.2 points scored from providing for his teammates, while LaVine makes, on average, 43.6 passes per game for 4.0 assists, which, in turn, leads to 10.1 points created.

Nevertheless, both players' assist-to-pass percentages are similar, with Murray's 9.7 percent greater than LaVine's 9.1 percent, but only just.

While their numbers on the stat sheet are relatively comparable, the key difference between Murray and LaVine, though, is their cost to the salary cap.

While the Bulls guard is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million max contract, Murray is a far cheaper alternative, with four years left on his $114 million extension that is set to kick in next season.

As such, Murray would be the most cost-effective player for the Lakers to acquire, but it remains to be seen whether the Hawks would be at all interested in the package which L.A. could potentially offer them in exchange for the 27-year-old, likely centered to be around Russell.

Nonetheless, it looks all but inevitable that both Murray and LaVine will be on different teams by the time the trade deadline rolls around, but which organizations they end up being a part of is still very much up for debate.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.