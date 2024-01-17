Highlights Lakers' stagnant offense is struggling due to shooting slumps and lack of consistent shooters. They need better floor spacing.

Since the conclusion of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament in December, the Los Angeles Lakers are 6-12. Despite winning the tournament, the Lakers have since lost their stride and find themselves barely clinging on to the last play-in seed.

In recent weeks, they have been subject to countless trade rumors and their fans have been theorizing possible roster moves to help the Lakers overcome their struggles and find their footing in a competitive playoff race.

Stagnant offense propelled by shooting slumps

20th in NBA in 3PT% (35.7)

Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy, the Lakers aren’t scoring the ball efficiently. They’re currently 22nd in the league in offensive rating (112.2) and 19th in points per game (114.1). So, what's the issue?

The Lakers' offense looked solid about a month ago. Are they just in a shooting slump? Well, sort of. Throughout this rough patch, many of their players have had inconsistent shooting splits, but that’s to be expected. It’s the design of this Lakers team.

Historically, James' most successful teams follow a formula; surround him with shooters. He’s a great floor general and the extra spacing allows him to create good looks for himself and his teammates.

This current Lakers team doesn’t have many shooters, or at least consistent ones. Instead, the roster is composed of players who tend to create their own shot.

Take their third and fourth options, for example. Austin Reaves is currently averaging 63.9 touches per game and D’Angelo Russell is averaging 63.2 touches. For reference, James and Davis average 76.5 and 74.4 touches per game, respectively. The Lakers aren’t entirely running their offense through their two stars anymore.

Compare that to their 2019-20 championship season where no player but James and Davis averaged more than 51 touches. Despite more involvement on offense, the high number of touches from the Lakers' role players doesn’t necessarily translate to increased scoring opportunities.

The Lakers' offense is stagnant. There’s very little off-ball movement compared to some of the more dynamic teams in the league. They’re 28th in points scored from off-screen opportunities and 29th in put-back opportunities. In a lot of their sets, their off-ball players are just standing still, watching someone else hunt for their shot.

They don’t play like a cohesive unit, every possession feels like a different player taking their turn to try to create something.

This style of play is unreliable, as instead of relying on James, a proven playmaker, to create their shots, many of the role players are doing so themselves. While the Lakers role players are capable of having great shooting nights, very rarely are these performances sustainable over a long stretch of games.

As seen in the above graphic, this Lakers team takes a lot of mid-range shots. They’re currently eighth in the league in attempts. Despite the high frequency of attempts, they’re not efficient at all, ranking 26th in the league in mid-range field goal percentage.

A lot of their attempts are forced as a result of their poor offensive schemes and floor spacing. They average the fewest three-point attempts in the league and are 25th in three-point percentage. In order to solve their offensive struggles, they need someone who can reliably stretch the floor and provide spacing.

Lakers searching for backcourt help ahead of deadline

Evaluating what Dejounte Murray would bring to the table

One of the major names linked to the Lakers is Dejounte Murray. The former All-Star is currently putting up 20.8 points per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from deep, and 82.1 percent from the charity stripe for the Atlanta Hawks. While the stats are impressive on a surface level, how does he fit into the Lakers' offense?

Looking at the above graphic, the biggest takeaway is that Murray takes a lot of mid-range shots. He's 19th in the league in attempts, more than any Lakers player this season. He’s also a heavy isolation player, with 12 percent of his possessions coming from that style of play. For reference, that’s around the same range as players like De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram, and Tyrese Maxey.

He likes to create his own shots and is 14th in the league in drives per game, higher than any Lakers player this season.

While his ability to get to the rim and create his own offense is impressive, this skill set isn’t really what the Lakers need. The Lakers already have shot creators, the problem is that they’re not consistent. Bringing in another streaky score-first guard doesn’t address the underlying problem of their offense. They need shooters that can space the floor.

Here’s where Murray's complimentary skillset comes into play; he’s been shooting well from three this season. He’s averaging a career-high 38.6 percent from three on 6.1 attempts per game. In addition, more than half of his threes come from catch-and-shoot attempts, and he's converting them at a 38.6 percent rate.

Although these statistics look promising, Murray is still far from the off-ball scorer that the Lakers need. While he does have the skill set to potentially be a sharpshooting slasher, it’s evident that Murray prefers to create his own shots, as 55.6 percent of his field goals are unassisted.

For reference, no player on the Hawks this season besides him and Trae Young has an unassisted field goal rate of more than 37 percent.

The Lakers need someone who can stretch the floor with minimal touches, but Murray is too much of a high-usage player to fill that role. He’d have to undergo a big transformation to fit what the Lakers need, but even then, it's unclear if he can adjust to this style of play with only three months left in the season.

Cracks in Lakers' defense starting to show

Murray's defense isn't as elite as it once was

Although the Lakers' defense has been mostly solid this season, ranking 12th in the league, there’s been a recent trend of opposing guards feasting on the Lakers’ weak backcourt defense. Neither Reaves nor Russell are great point-of-attack defenders.

Opposing players are scoring on Reaves at a 49.3 percent rate and on Russell at a 48.3 percent rate. Unfortunately, this is also an area that Murray can’t really help with.

The former All-Defensive player is averaging an impressive 1.4 steals per game, but it’s evident that his defense has fallen off. As a primary defender, his opponents are scoring on him at a 49.1 percent rate. He’s just not as good of a point-of-attack defender now as he was on the San Antonio Spurs.

He’s still capable of being a disruptor that can threaten the passing lanes, but that’s yet another overlapping skill set that the Lakers’ current guard rotation already has.

Dejounte Murray – 2023-24 Star Guard Defensive Matchups Players Total Points Allowed Defended FG % Defended 3PT % Jalen Brunson 23 50.0 63.6 Tyrese Maxey 17 40.0 60.0 Damian Lillard 17 50.0 33.3 Donovan Mitchell 15 37.5 16.7 Mikal Bridges 14 45.5 40.0

Sure, part of his decline can be attributed to the fact that he plays for the second-worst defensive team in the league and there’s always a chance that he will return to form with a more defensively-minded team. But is it a smart gamble for the Lakers to pick him up on the off chance he’s able to return to his prior All-Defense level?

The Los Angeles Lakers should pass on Murray, there’s just too much overlap between him and Reaves/Russell. While he is a more capable scorer, he’s still wildly inconsistent and his impact on the Lakers’ struggling offense would be marginal at best in the long run.

The Lakers don’t need another shot creator, they need a minimal-usage player who can effectively space the floor. Adding another score-first, high-usage guard to this Lakers roster just wouldn’t work and would be too reminiscent of their disastrous Russell Westbrook experiment.