Highlights Dele Alli should have a say in his next career move to ensure he can resurrect his playing days.

Everton and Tottenham need to work in unison to find a solution for the former England international.

Manchester United and Spurs are interested in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with a high price tag of £75 million.

Everton midfielder Dele Alli should get a ‘big say’ in next career move, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in an interview, while he also revealed why Tottenham Hotspur and the Toffees should work together to ‘resurrect’ the 27-year-old’s career.

After being touted as one of England’s next big stars, Dele’s personal issues and myriad of injuries have meant his influence at Goodison Park has been restricted, totting up zero goal contributions in his 13-game spell with the club.

Sean Dyche’s side, amid their 10-point reduction, have enjoyed an uptick in performances recently and currently sit just outside the drop zone as we trickle towards the busy festive period – and, as such, Dele’s services will be welcomed with open arms upon his return to action.

Dele’s Everton future hangs in the balance

After a seven-year stint at Tottenham, Everton signed the Englishman in a deal that could have risen to £40 million, based on performance-related add-ons, on the winter transfer window’s deadline day of 2022, per Sky Sports. Having largely been on the fringes of Antonio Conte’s squad, the Merseysiders were willing to give Dele the opportunity to rejuvenate his promising career.

The former England international made a mere 13 appearances for the club before being shunted out on loan to Besiktas in August 2022. Upon his return to Merseyside after an ill-fated tenure in Turkey, Dele was forced to watch from the side lines as he overcame a long-standing groin injury. More recently, Alli was pictured back in training as he eyes his first appearance for his current employers for over a year.

Whether his career lies at Everton is another question, however, given A View From The Bullens podcast present Benj Winstanley previously told GIVEMESPORT that they ‘can’t afford to pay’ for the midfielder amid their financial crisis. As reported by The Times, Everton have snubbed Tottenham’s offer to restructure the Dele deal. His previous employers were reportedly keen to reduce the initial fee of £10 million to £8 million but on the basis that the amount of appearances required before the fee is due is also shortened.

Of course, this would mean Everton would be, from a financial standpoint, better off, though it also makes it more likely that they would be forced to muster the funds for Dele, who pockets £100,000 per week, this campaign – something which they would struggle to do. The report does suggest, however, that both parties are ‘open to further talks’ as they hope to reach an appropriate resolution.

Dean Jones on Dele Alli

When quizzed whether, on the back of the Toffees failing to renegotiate his terms, Alli’s future now lies elsewhere, Jones admitted that Dele should get a ‘big say’ in where he potentially plies his trade next. Referencing his heartfelt interview with former Manchester United ace Gary Neville, he insisted that the football world now holds 'extreme sympathy' for what the former Spurs prodigy has been through. The transfer insider placed importance on Dele’s situation, suggesting that what matters most is ensuring he is able to ‘resurrect’ his career, though he did concede that negotiations between all relevant parties may prove to be difficult. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“I really hope that Dele Alli basically gets a big say here in what actually happens and what he wants, because this is about protecting a player and a person more than anything. We all saw the documentary with Gary Neville and in the days around that I think we all had extreme sympathy for him that we probably hadn't had before that moment. “Even people close to him in football may not have realised the depths of the things that he's been through in life. So you get to this moment and I think it's more about how Dele Allii can resurrect his football career at this moment. It's going to be difficult to negotiate anything, it seems, between Everton and Tottenham, but they've got to find a way to get this going again.”

Man Utd and Spurs eye Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite

For all of their impressive performances this season, Everton are now forced to face the facts that Premier League powerhouse duo Manchester United and Spurs are circling around one of their standout performers from this season - most notably Jarrad Branthwaite, whose £1 million transfer is 'one of the best bits of business ever done' at Goodison Park, Jones told GIVEMESPORT in September.

Jarrard Branthwaite 2023/24 Premier League Stats vs Everton Squad Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.98 4th Interceptions per game 1.8 1st Clearances per game 5.1 1st Pass success rate (%) 77.9% 8th Tackles per game 2.1 5th All stats according to WhoScored - as of 16/12/23

The 20-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the league's hottest properties after totting up 16 appearances across all competitions thus far in 2023/24, while the likes of Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey are enduring bit-part roles in Merseyside. While United's interest in their young ace will be 'music to their ears', TEAMtalk have exclusively revealed that a lofty sum of £75 million has been slapped on the head of Branthwaite as we edge closer to the January transfer window opening for business.