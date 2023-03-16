Everton flop Dele Alli has reportedly been banished from the Besiktas matchday squad after apparently being told to watch from the stands for the rest of the season.

Alli, 26, joined the Turkish Super Lig side last August on an initial loan deal.

The midfielder had been desperate to prove himself and seemed to be enjoying his time abroad at the start.

He scored his first goal in over a year in his second appearance for the club during their 3-2 win over Ankaragucu back in September.

But it appears they won't be exercising the option to buy him this summer once his deal expires at the end of the campaign.

Everton news - Dele Alli banished from Besiktas squad

Turkish outlet Takvim claims Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has banned him from the first-team squad with immediate effect.

The report adds that he is expected to watch from the stands until he returns to his parent club in a few months' time.

Gunes has been frustrated by Alli's ineffectual performances - feeling that he doesn't do enough to influence games.

He has also been annoyed by his poor attitude in training, an accusation which has dogged him in the past.

The 70-year-old has called Alli out on his behaviour multiple times in recent months.

And Alli has been banned from The Black Eagles' first-team group ahead of Saturday's match.

Questioned about Alli's continued absence, an honest Gunes said: "Dele Alli didn’t add the efficiency we thought he would.

"He was doing positive things in the last two friendly matches.

"He has problems in giving assists and scoring goals.

"Whether he plays well or badly, he is a player who is likely to leave at the end of the season."

Where will Delle Alli play next?

Alli made over 250 appearances during his seven years at Tottenham Hotspur and has 37 caps for his country.

And his former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson would love nothing more than for him to return to England this summer.

“If he was back over here, he would smile again, he just loves playing football,” he said during a recent appearance on

the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“I think the punditry here has had a massive impact on him. He got sent off once for punching a West Brom player during a game, and everyone was saying he was doing silly things, and people tried to control him and round him off.

“When he was on little money at MK and Tottenham and overachieving, compared to when he was earning what his talent deserved, there became a different level of expectation, and people judged him in a completely different way even though it’s the exact same person playing the exact same way.

“His first goal for England against France was a worldie, and he scored 50 Premier League goals quicker than Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. I spoke to him to see if he was okay after the earthquake in Turkey, and he was excited about the summer and where he goes [from Everton].”