Former Tottenham wonderkid Dele Alli made his long-awaited return to football after 748 days, only to be sent off for Como. The 28-year-old had hoped to reignite his career in Italy, but his comeback was short-lived, as he lasted just 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute in his team’s 2-1 Serie A defeat to AC Milan on Saturday evening.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas called on Alli from his bench as the visitors chased a deserved point at the San Siro, withdrawing Lucas Da Cunha. But his return took a disastrous turn when he recklessly dragged his studs down the back of Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s legs.

Play was halted for a VAR review, which saw his initial yellow card upgraded to a straight red after the referee was recommended to rewatch the incident on a pitchside monitor. After battling mental health issues during his time in the Premier League, his return after two years away from the pitch certainly did not go as everyone would have hoped or planned.

Related What Happened to England's 11 Best Teenagers From 2016 Dele Alli and Ben Chilwell were included in The Telegraph's team of players who were predicted to have big careers with England in 2016.

Dele Alli Sent Off in First Appearance in Over Two Years

The midfielder was making his debut for Serie A outfit Como

As the Englishman headed for an early shower, ex-Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker, who joined Milan from Manchester City in January, pleaded with Matteo Marchetti to show some remorse. But his calls for Alli to escape a red card in stoppage time were waved away. Watch the full incident below:

What Happened to Dele Alli

The rise and fall of an English wonderkid

Journey back to Euro 2016, and Alli was tipped by many to be the next big thing for England at a time when nobody else gave the nation much hope. This came after he notched double digits with Premier League goals for Tottenham in his debut campaign after joining from MK Dons.

A career-best 2016-17 season followed as Alli plundered 22 goals in 50 games for Spurs, dovetailing beautifully with Harry Kane under Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs recorded their highest league finish since 1963. But after Pochettino's departure, he could never rediscover his form, and after below-par stints at Everton and Besiktas, he would later reveal his problems with sexual abuse as a child.

Related What Happened to Dele Alli and Why Isn't he Playing Football? Dele Alli was once among England's brightest young prospects but has not figured in the Premier League since August 2022.

In the same eye-opening interview in 2023, he revealed he turned to alcohol and sleeping tablets to cope with the pressures of his life which, in turn, led him down a precarious path in his career where he could never seem to return to his pomp. After checking himself into rehab two years ago, his first shot at redemption came with a move to Como at the start of 2025.

Life in Italy hasn’t begun smoothly for the talented midfielder, who still has time on his side before hitting 30. However, considering how much he has already overcome, it would be unwise to expect him to let this rocky start derail his ambitions of reviving his career.