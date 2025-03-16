Dele Alli has shared a conversation he had with AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the former Tottenham player was sent off for a challenge on him during his Como 1907 debut. The ex-England international made his return to football on Saturday night, having not played a game since February 2023, but made a nightmare first impression for Cesc Fabregas' side after stamping on the Achilles of his compatriot in second-half stoppage time.

Dele was heavily criticised by his manager after the game, who claimed that the 28-year-old didn't deserve the opportunity to be on the pitch and had a lot to improve on. The man himself has now taken to social media for the first time since his dismissal to show exactly what Loftus-Cheek made of the situation.

Alli Posts WhatsApp Conversation With Loftus-Cheek

The pair both seemed to see the funny side of the sending off

Taking to Instagram following the red card, Alli shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and Loftus-Cheek that took place after the game, which showed that both players seemed to be shocked that the Como debutant was sent off for his tackle. In his first message, Dele explained how he was simply trying to clip his opponent's ankles to prevent the counter-attack, before elaborating that he had no idea that VAR was looking into his challenge, as he thought they were reviewing a separate incident.

Loftus-Cheek shared a similar sentiment, saying that he also had no clue that it was Alli who was in trouble, before also mentioning that he stayed down following the tackle because he was 'blowing,' rather than actually nursing an injury. Both players appeared to see the funny side of the situation, with Dele seemingly being given the green light by his former teammate to post the conversation on social media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dele Alli and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played 12 times together in various age groups for England, including twice at senior level.

Having waited over two years to get back onto the pitch, Dele will now be absent for Como's next three games against Empoli, Monza, and Torino as they look to secure their Serie A safety for yet another season. It is also a bitter blow for the playmaker's hopes of earning a recall to the England squad, having previously stated his intention to return for the Three Lions in time for the 2026 World Cup.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 16/03/2025.