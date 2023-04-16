Everton manager Sean Dyche won't tolerate the character of Dele Alli, and he may never play for the club again, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old had the world at his feet when he was a youngster at Tottenham Hotspur, but it's all gone downhill over the last few years.

Everton news - Dele Alli

Dele, who is earning £100k-a-week, signed for Everton from Spurs for a fee which could eventually rise to £40m, dependent on performance-related add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

However, the England international started just one Premier League game for the club, before being sent out on loan to Besiktas.

Evertonians will have hoped a little spell abroad could have been the catalyst to reignite Dele's career, but unfortunately it's done the complete opposite.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the former Spurs attacking midfielder, with Besiktas manager Senol Gunes criticising him earlier in the season.

He said: "Dele Alli has had a good career. But he doesn’t deserve to play at the moment. The current situation has not met our expectations as a team.

"We expect him to contribute to the team, but we think he cannot contribute at the moment. We will evaluate it with him and the club. We prepared for the matches with the players here."

What has Brown said about Dele?

Brown has suggested that Dyche won't tolerate players of a similar character to Dele.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'd be amazed if he ever plays for Everton again, for a number of reasons. They aren't interested in getting anywhere near triggering another payment to Spurs for him.

"He's shown no desire or any glimpses of the old Dele, any of the times he's played for Everton.

"Dyche has a famous policy of simply not tolerating people of that kind of character really."

What's next for Dele?

There's no doubt Dele just isn't the player he once was.

During the 2018/2019 season, Dele scored 18 Premier League goals whilst also providing nine assists, according to Transfermarkt.

The year before that, the former MK Dons midfielder won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, as per Sky Sports.

It's safe to say, considering he's struggled to make it over in Turkey with Besiktas, that his career is going rapidly downhill, and it could be one of the worst signings Everton have made in the Farhad Moshiri era.