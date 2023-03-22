A loan spell at Besiktas was supposed to get Dele Alli's career back on track.

Sadly, it's not worked out that way for the man once tipped for greatness at Tottenham Hotspur.

Alli joined the Turkish club on a temporary basis from Everton back in August - and it's all gone wrong for him abroad.

The 26-year-old, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in both 2015/16 and 2016/17, has made just 15 appearances for Besiktas this season, totaling 830 minutes of action.

In that time, Alli's scored only two goals and failed to record a single assist.

Alli has been banished from Besiktas squad

According to a recent report from Turkish outlet Takvim, Besiktas manager Senol Gunes will not include Alli in any matchday squads for the remainder of the season.

Instead, he'll be watching from the stands until he returns to Everton.

Now you'd think that would be the end of the chaos, right? Well, you'd be wrong.

On Wednesday, Gunes revealed in a press conference that Alli's stint in Turkey has taken yet another dramatic twist.

What's happened this time? Oh nothing much, just the player going AWOL from training after being granted permission to take a short break.

Besiktas manager: 'We don't know where Alli is'

Gunes said, per The Mirror: "We gave Dele Alli permission for a small break, he hasn't come back yet.

"It's raining, that's probably why he didn't come. We're trying to find out where he is."

Oh dear. If we see Alli in a Besiktas shirt again, it'll be a footballing miracle.

Alli was recently pictured with the Kardashians

Last week, Alli unexpectedly made an appearance on Kim Kardashian's Instagram story after the reality star travelled to London and watched Arsenal play Sporting Lisbon.

So, is Alli still in London? Who knows, but he's certainly not back in Istanbul, like he was supposed to be.

Where are Besiktas in the Super Lig table?

Despite some issues, Besiktas still sit third in the Turkish top-flight, although winning the title looks very unlikely.

They're currently 11 points behind table-toppers Galatasaray having played 25 games.

Alli's former teammate at Everton, Cenk Tosun, has been one of Besiktas' standout performers in 2022/23.

The striker, who really struggled in England, has scored 10 league goals at the time of writing.

But he's way behind Enner Valencia in the Golden Boot race, the Ecuadorian bagging a whopping 25 at Fenerbahce.