Everton midfielder Dele Alli has been going through a tricky period on and off the pitch, and journalist Dean Jones has now discussed with GIVEMESPORT the possibility of him being reintegrated and whether the club can come to an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur.

If the Toffees play Dele for a certain number of games, it could trigger a clause which they can't afford to pay.

Everton signed Dele from Spurs back in 2022 for a fee which could rise to £30m, as per The Guardian. The Merseyside club paid nothing up front for the 27-year-old, but will be forced to fork out £10m if Dele reaches 20 appearances for Everton. As it stands, Dele is yet to feature that many times for the club.

The former Spurs man is earning £100k-a-week at Goodison Park, but has struggled to make a significant impact since his move to the club. Dele was sent out on loan last season to Besiktas, but towards the end of the campaign, he spoke publicly about his struggles off the pitch.

Dele spoke to Gary Neville on his show 'The Overlap', revealing that he had spent six weeks at a rehab facility due to having to tackle a sleeping pill addiction.

Dele opened up on his mental health, suggesting that it's had a negative impact on his performances as a footballer. Now, the England international is back at Everton whilst recovering from an injury, but the Toffees are in a difficult situation. Everton's financial problems are well documented, so having to pay £10m to Spurs if they give Dele a chance this season might not even be possible.

As a result, Everton are reportedly looking to hold talks with Spurs to try and renegotiate the terms of the deal, as per the Liverpool Echo. Although it may seem unlikely that a club would be willing to accept less money than originally agreed, Dele's situation is a little different to your average player, and there's no doubt both clubs want to see the 27-year-old get his career, and most importantly, his mental health, back on track.

Dele could be a difference maker in this situation

If Dele is desperate to reignite his career, then hopefully he can help convince Spurs to make the terms more favourable to Everton for the sake of the player. Of course, Dele has to get back fit and prove he still has the ability to compete in the Premier League, but Sean Dyche is unlikely to give him an opportunity due to the financial situation.

Jones has suggested that renegotiating terms could give Dele an excellent chance of reintegrating at Everton and recapturing his form and confidence. The journalist adds that Dele could be the difference maker, with Spurs hopefully as keen to see him back playing as the rest of the football world. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I mean, if they can renegotiate the terms, it definitely gives him more opportunity to be reintegrated and also to recapture his form and confidence. So, on a personal level, I would love to see it happen. And I'd love to see a way that the two clubs could make it happen. But at the end of the day, money is always what it is decided by and football clubs are looked at as businesses and players are looked at as assets. And unfortunately, there's not usually much room for sentiment around that. Now. I'd like to think that Dele could be a difference maker in that sense. I'd like to think that everybody just wants to see the guy get back on his feet and playing football again. But I'm always pessimistic about those things, unfortunately."

Do Everton need Dele?

If we're talking about a prime Dele, then most teams in the Premier League would take him in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, he hasn't shown that ability in a long time, but now he's spoken publicly and got a few things off his chest, he could start to play with a bit more confidence and freedom.

Dele - 2016/2017 Premier League Season Stats Appearances 37 Goals 18 Assists 7 Stats according to FBref

Dele won the PFA Young Player of the Year during the 2016/2017 campaign, and, of course, it was a long time ago, but he's still only 27 and there's no reason he can't recapture that form. Hopefully, whether it's at Everton or elsewhere, Dele can get his career back on track and find happiness on and off the pitch.