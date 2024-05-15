Highlights DeMar DeRozan is open to playing for the Lakers, hinting at the potential move.

DeRozan's playing style could complement the Lakers' need for consistent scoring.

The Lakers' tight window for success drives DeRozan's potential pursuit.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently joined the Run It Back podcast, where he was asked about the potential of joining the Los Angeles Lakers during this upcoming offseason. DeRozan, although being careful not to divulge too much information, said the following alongside sharing his affinity for both Kobe Bryant and the purple and gold:

“You can't never say no about playing home...Time will tell, we'll see where the cards fall.”

A Perfect Fit

DeRozan’s play-style is almost tailor-made for this Lakers team

The Lakers, after being bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the defending-champion Denver Nuggets, have a timer on their window of opportunity. LeBron James, while still playing extremely well and remaining their best player, is going to be 40 next season.

Although better rotation pieces will be necessary, it’s likely Los Angeles will look for a home run move to put an all-star next to James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers, although solid, lacked scoring as a team.

2023-24 Lakers Top Scorers Player PPG James 25.7 Davis 24.7 Russell 18.0 Reaves 15.9 Hachimura 13.6

James and Davis both put up excellent scoring numbers, but outside of them, not many guys could be relied on to consistently score in their absence. DeRozan, meanwhile, has spent his time in the NBA honing his scoring ability and becoming one of the most consistent and deadliest midrange shooters in the entire league.

DeMar DeRozan Scoring by Season Season PPG FG% 3P% EFG% 2013-14 22.7 42.9 30.5 45.2 2014-15 20.1 41.3 28.4 42.6 2015-16 23.5 44.6 33.8 46.3 2016-17 27.3 46.7 26.6 47.7 2017-18 23.0 45.6 31.0 48.8 2018-19 21.2 48.1 15.6 48.3 2019-20 22.1 53.1 25.7 53.5 2020-21 21.6 49.5 25.7 50.5 2021-22 27.9 50.4 35.2 52.1 2022-23 24.5 50.4 32.4 52.2 2023-24 24.0 48.0 33.3 50.7

He hasn’t averaged fewer than 20 points per game since the 2012-13 season, and this kind of consistency would be a very welcome addition to the Lakers roster. He’s also managed to improve his shooting percentages across the board and, while not a lights-out shooter from deep, has developed enough of a for the three ball to be a threat.

Assists were also a weak point for this team, as James (8.3 assists), D’Angelo Russell (6.3 assists) and Austin Reaves (5.5 assists) were the only Lakers to average five or more assists. DeRozan, although not particularly known for his playmaking ability, has become a better facilitator with each team he’s played for.

DeMar DeRozan Assist Averages Team APG Raptors 3.1 Spurs 5.1 Bulls 6.2

Will DeRozan Re-Sign with Chicago?

Despite the attention this possible move is receiving, it’s still speculation at this point

DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent for this upcoming NBA offseason, and thus has the option of signing wherever he sees the best fit for himself. This could be with the Bulls, although the likelihood of Chicago resigning a player with DeRozan’s asking price (his last contract being worth around $27 million) while on the brink of a rebuild is debatable.

What isn’t as debatable, however, is that the Lakers could use a player like DeRozan, and that they’re on a much tighter schedule to win. If the Lakers do decide to pursue the six-time, hometown all-star, DeRozan could prove to be the piece that brings the Lakers back to their former standing as one of the top contenders in the West.