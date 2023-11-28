Highlights The Chicago Bulls have stacked up seven losses in the last eight games and players are feeling the heat.

DeMar DeRozan expressed frustration but emphasized the team's determination to turn things around.

The Bulls' poor performance can be attributed to their struggles in offensive efficiency, rebounding, and defending the three-point line.

Despite a 36-point night from embattled star Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls dropped a 121-108 decision to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. It was a particularly rough performance for the Windy City crew, too, as they trailed for all but a handful of first-quarter possessions.

Things didn't get much better on Sunday, either, as the Bulls allowed a 21-point first-half lead to morph and devolve into a 118-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets; their seventh loss in the last eight games. Following the loss to the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan was unable to sugar-coat the situation.

"I can’t fake it. I’m beyond frustrated. And I think it’s rightfully so as a competitor," DeRozan said, via NBC Sports Chicago. "Everybody in this locker room is frustrated. It’s from a good place of being a competitor and wanting to figure it out that badly. Put a couple wins together. I really truly believe that can shift everything for us."

DeRozan sounds off

Given that the best result this iteration of the Bulls has been able to muster was 2022's first-round exit, it's easy to forget that there was real hope for the team just a handful of months earlier. Before Lonzo Ball went down with his knee injury — and even for a short time after — Chicago was sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls hit a major bump in the road then, and they've hit another one now as they've fallen to 5-13 on the season.

As DeRozan sees it, he and his teammates shouldn't be defined by their bad luck, but rather by how they respond to it. In 2022-23, they were able to hover around .500 and use a late-season push to get into the play-in tournament.

"The true standard of a person is who they become when adversity hits. We gotta stay positive, find some type of positivity. But it is frustrating losing and we have opportunities and it’s self-inflicted. It’s beyond frustrating. It’s all about how you respond. ... There’s enough here."

Source: NBC Sports Chicago

Figuring things out one day at a time

At the time of writing, the Bulls rank in the bottom five league-wide in multiple key categories, including offensive rating (109.3, 26th-best), effective field goal percentage (51.0, 28th), rebounding percentage (47.3, 28th), and opponent three-point makes (14.7 per game, 29th). In other words, they're not scoring efficiently, rebounding well, or making opposing shooters uncomfortable in a meaningful way, which makes it awfully hard to win games.

The team's last four games have shown just how bad their offense has been. Their lack of scoring is only further exacerbated by the team's lack of a true point guard who can distribute the ball properly and find open teammates to take advantage of their opponents' defensive failings.

Chicago Bulls - Statistics - Last Four Games League Rank Field-Goal % 45.8 20th Points Per Game 104.8 29th Rebounds Per Game 37.8 28th Assists Per Game 21.0 29th Defensive Rating 127.5 30th

Echoing DeRozan's earlier commentary on the situation, Bulls coach Billy Donovan believes his team is capable of doing the necessary soul-searching.

You're obviously frustrated, disappointed — whatever word you want to use — I think we all feel that. But, yesterday, we practiced, and I give them a lot of credit [...] I think it's easy to be all upbeat and positive when things are going well, but I think when things are challenging is when you got to really kind of dig and we've got to pull ourselves out of this.

Source: Post-game conference

Frustration has been mounting all season and if the Bulls' struggles continue, it'll be worth keeping an eye on what the organization decides to do with its player. LaVine, DeRozan, and Alex Caruso have had their names swing around in trade rumors, and it's entirely possible that none of the three will finish the season in Bulls jerseys. Of the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference, Chicago has the most to gain by selling their most coveted pieces. With multiple teams hanging in limbo and needing a big piece to send them to the next level, the Bulls may find themselves with an abundance of assets once February comes.