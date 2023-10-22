Highlights DeMar DeRozan could see himself retiring with the Chicago Bulls as he considers the Windy City his home.

The Chicago Bulls had an active offseason, re-signing key players and adding veterans to improve their roster depth.

There are preliminary talks between DeRozan and the Bulls regarding a long-term contract extension, but future success may impact the final decision.

DeMar DeRozan is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Chicago Bulls, and all rumors point to a possible long-term extension being on the cards. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, the 34-year-old can see himself retiring at the United Center as he feels that the Windy City has really ‘become his home’.

After a disappointing season last year, the Chicago Bulls didn’t wave the white flags and blow up the roster as perhaps their fan base had wanted. Instead, they remained busy during the summer off-season, re-signing some key pieces of their core group, while also adding two notable free-agent veterans in Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter to add some rotational depth.

Prior to the start of free-agency, the Bulls reached an agreement with center Nikola Vucevic on a three-year, $60 million extension as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Darnell Mayberry and John Hollinger. The report suggested that this move was key for the franchise’s off-season as it allowed them more time to pursue moves in other positions of the court, such as a replacement at point-guard, after their starter Lonzo Ball announced he would miss the upcoming 2023-24 season following knee surgery.

They then re-signed guards, Coby White on a three-year, $36 million deal, and Ayo Dosunmu on a three-year, $21 million contract, respectively, per Spotrac. Furthermore, they brought in the aforementioned Jevon Carter, the three-point sharpshooter who earned a significant pay rise when signing with the Bulls on a three-year, $20 million deal after opting out of his player option for the two-year, $4.6 million deal he was previously on with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. Now there is a plethora of competition for the starting point-guard role.

While also bringing in reliable shooter Torey Craig on a two-year, $5.4 million deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and keeping hold of 6-foot-10 big Andre Drummond after he exercised his player option to remain with the team, one other question looming over the organization as they enter next season is whether they plan to extend DeMar DeRozan. According to Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report, the six-time NBA All-Star and the Bulls have engaged in ‘preliminary talks’ over a long-term contract extension, with the 34-year-old eligible to sign a deal worth up to $179 million over the next four years. After sitting down for an exclusive interview with Mark Medina for Sportskeeda, DeRozan expressed that he would love to end his playing career with Chi-Town, and alluded to the feeling from the organization being mutual.

Medina – DeRozan feels like Chicago has ‘become his home’

In a recent interview with the 34-year-old, it became abundantly clear to Medina that DeRozan could see his future long-term Bulls due to viewing the Windy City as his home, much like he did when he was part of the Toronto Raptors organization before he was traded in the deal that saw Kawhi Leonard spend a lone season with the team which brought them their only NBA championship to date.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I can see DeMar DeRozan staying in Chicago for the rest of his career. In an interview I did with him, he told me that he wants to retire as a Chicago Bull, that he really felt like this has become his home. And I think that that's saying a lot because he felt that way when he was with the Toronto Raptors, before all of a sudden, he was the key piece that made that Kawhi Leonard trade possible. Since then, he valued his time in San Antonio, but it wasn't the same kind of environment. So I wouldn't be surprised if that happens. I also think it's a pragmatic decision where maybe, there is a thought among Bulls fans that ‘let's just tear down the studs and start over, and this team can't compete against the Eastern Conference elite like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics’”.

Last season’s statistics

The mid-range prowess is arguably one of the most durable players in the league, and is still considered one of the top players in the NBA looking ahead to next season, where he is ranked 39th overall in ESPN’s 'NBArank 2023’, with Bulls teammate Zach LaVine one spot ahead of him, ranked at No. 38, respectively.

DeMar DeRozan - NBA Career Statistics (2010 - Present) Minutes Played 34.4 Points 21.0 Assists 4.0 Rebounds 4.4 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.3 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .468 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .291 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per Statmuse, last season the small forward averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting a healthy 50.4 percent from the field, while also converting 32.4 percent of his shots from deep range. Despite helping the Bulls earn a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, his average of 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in their two play-in games, along with his now infamous daughter’s timely screams whenever their opponent, the Raptors, took a free-throw attempt wasn’t enough to see Chicago progress through to the playoffs.

Although it appears that there is mutual interest in signing DeRozan to a long-term extension with the ball club, should the Bulls suffer a similar fate this season and miss out on a playoff berth, then this could throw any potential deal into doubt. As it stands, though, the Compton, California native will play under the final year of his contract with Chicago, but whether they choose to stick with roster continuity or decide to blow it all up and start the rebuilding process from scratch may not become clearer until further on into the season.