Highlights DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were ejected after a scuffle broke out during the Bulls-Rockets game.

DeRozan's emotions boiled over in uncharacteristic outburst after he body-checked Jalen Green, was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 2.

The Rockets are on a 7-game win streak and are creeping on the Golden State Warriors in the West standings.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks were ejected on Thursday night after a scuffle broke out midway through the third quarter. The altercation came after DeRozan came off a screen and body-checked Jalen Green while the Rockets youngster was bringing the ball up the floor. Green was hurt from the hit and writhed in pain on the ground.

Brooks immediately came to the aid of his teammate and went at DeRozan. The Bull star turned around and appeared to have hit Brooks with an elbow. The two went into a shouting match and had to be separated by teammates and team staff. Bodies even fell to the ground as a result of the skirmish.

After the dust cleared and the referees reviewed the entire sequence, DeRozan was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 2 for his hip-check on Green. Brooks was also tossed from the game after receiving a technical foul for his role in the altercation.

Rockets center Jock Landale jokingly took a shot at Brooks' erratic behavior with the Memphis Grizzlies, urging the veteran not to bring his shenanigans to Houston as they need his energy and tenacity on the court.

Frustrating night for DeRozan and the Bulls

DeRozan uncharacteristically lost his cool

It's rare to see DeRozan's emotions get the best of him. The 34-year-old is typically a calm and collected player who, more often than not, plays even-keeled and level-headed.

However, it looks like the tension had already started to boil even prior to the scuffle. Green blocked DeRozan's dunk attempt just a couple of plays prior, which might have added to the Bulls veteran's frustration.

Moreover, DeRozan just wasn't having a good night at all. He was shooting just 4-of-15 from the field prior to his ejection from the game. He ended his evening with 16 points, eight of which came from the foul line.

DeMar DeRozan Stats vs. Rockets Category Stat Points 16 FG 4-15 +/- -14

Rockets continue winning ways

Houston is on a 7-game heater

The Rockets, meanwhile, have all of a sudden become one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are on a seven-game winning streak and have gone 5-0 since budding star center Alperen Sengun went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Houston's torrid run is in large part due to the terrific play of Green. Despite being DeRozan's victim on Thursday night, the shooting guard still finished with 26 points on 10-of-22 field goal shooting. With that, he is now up to averaging 32.8 points on 53 percent field goal shooting, including 46% three-point shooting over his last four outings.

The former No. 2 overall pick even had the highlight of the night when he made his best Stephen Curry impression with this insane look-away three-pointer from the left corner midway through the fourth quarter.

With their recent heater, the Rockets now find themselves just 2.5 games back of the 10th seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings. Houston looks to continue the momentum against the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers to finish its current homestand.