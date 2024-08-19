Highlights The Kings aim to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season, boosted by the addition of DeMar DeRozan.

After a very disappointing 2023-24 season in which they failed to qualify for the Western Conference playoffs after losing in the Play-In Tournament, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to right their mistakes, and re-gain playoff status once again.

These aspirations have been boosted by the arrival of NBA veteran DeMar DeRozan , who league insider Mark Medina believes strengthens their core, and was a ‘good move’ by all involved parties.

The Beam Needs Re-Lighting

Missed out on the playoffs last season after having had their best season in 18 years in 2022-23

The Kings had been stuck in mediocrity for almost two decades before they had their best regular season campaign since 2004-05 in the 2022-23 campaign, where they finished the season with a 48-34 record, which sealed them the third overall seed in the Western Conference.

However, they would go on to lose their opening playoff series in seven games at the hands of the Golden State Warriors , but there was very much the sense of optimism that Sacramento’s fortune was beginning to change.

They had a roster with two bona fide All-Stars in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis , with a supporting cast on the rise, with players such as Malik Monk , and youngsters Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis all playing at a high level for Sacramento in their first season with the team, the latter two of whom were rookies, and were expected to improve in their second season.

And, while that came into fruition, with Ellis in particular having a breakout season, the Kings still didn't have enough, and they once again failed to reach the playoffs, so it was back to the drawing board for the front office.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis - Two-Man Lineups 2023-24 Season Category Statistic OFF RTG 116.7 DEF RTG 112.8 AST% 64.3 REB% 51.0 TO RATIO 0.1 TS% 58.4 PIE 50.7

A key priority of theirs was ensuring that they were able to lock down Monk to a long-term extension with the team after he re-found his form in Sacramento with former Kentucky Wildcats teammate Fox, and they were able to pen him to a four-year, $78 million deal, strengthening their core further.

But arguably their biggest and best piece of business was landing DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls in a three-year, $74 million sign-and-trade deal, after he was left feeling less than impressed with the Bulls’ business to trade Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey , and all it took for the Kings to get the deal done was parting ways with veteran, Harrison Barnes, and Chris Duarte.

While things have gone quiet this off-season, the Kings may not yet have fully concluded their summer business, with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma thought to be high on their radar, though they may be deterred by the Wizards’ high asking price for the 28-year-old.

DeRozan Fills Kings’ ‘Missing Piece’

Medina argues that while DeRozan joining the Kings doesn’t instantly make them a championship contender, but that it was a good move for all involved parties, and that he will likely help them secure a playoff berth next season.

Furthermore, the journalist argues that the Kings being aggressive in their pursuit of a player with DeRozan’s caliber may entice Fox to stay with the team long-term, amid reports that he wasn’t yet ready to commit to an extension.

“I think that it was good for both parties. Now, I don't think that the Sacramento Kings are suddenly a championship contender. This wasn't one of these things where they just needed a missing piece and DeMar DeRozan fills that. But, I think that it ensures that they have a playoff spot, and it's the best route to take. They still have De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis on their team, and they're not bad enough to be a tanking team, so you’ve got to at least try to make the playoffs. The other thing is, this might assuage any possibility of concerns that De’Aaron Fox would leave knowing that he hasn't signed his extension yet, and he wants to be able to wait until next summer to see how things play out.”

More Than Just a Bucket Getter

Renowned for his scoring ability, but his playmaking qualities are largely underrated

Highly viewed as one of the best shooting guards of his generation, even at 35 years of age, DeRozan is still scoring at will in the NBA, and last season was no different.

Despite being part of a struggling Bulls squad, the six-time All-Star racked up 24.0 points, at which he shot at a 48.0 percent clip, making him Chicago's leading scorer last season - something which he has consistently been since his arrival in the Windy City. This also marked the 11th consecutive season in which he has averaged 20 or more points on the season.

Furthermore, he recorded 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, whilst also averaging over a steal per game (1.1).

DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls Statistics Category Statistic GP 229 PPG 25.5 APG 5.1 RPG 4.7 FG% 49.6 3P% 33.6

Known for his premier mid-range prowess, it comes as no surprise that most of his field goal attempts came from the mid-range, 6.9 to be exact, at which he shot with 43.0 percent efficiency.

A handy driver to the basket, the 35-year-old also shot efficiently from inside the paint, both in the restricted area, 64.8 percent efficiency, and the non-restricted area, 51.4 percent.

In total, he averaged 10.4 points on drive attempts, which he converted with 55.5 percent accuracy, while he also found success with pull up shots, notching 7.6 points on 45.2 percent efficiency.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: DeMar DeRozan has scored the most clutch-time buckets over the last 10 years with 453 made baskets.

But, while it is his scoring which he is most associated with, over the years, his passing has largely gone under the radar, where, last season, his team-high 5.3 dimes led to 13.5 points being created for the Bulls, which was the most on the team, just ahead of Coby White (5.1 assists - 13.0 points created.)

His assist numbers would have ranked third on the Kings last season, with Sabonis (8.2 assists) and Fox (5.6 assists) dishing out more than DeRozan did for the Bulls, and by having an additional playmaker on the team, there may be more of an opportunity for Sacramento to switch up their offensive sets, such as deploying Fox to become an outside shooter, while also alleviating some of the pressure on him and Sabonis as the focal points of the offense.

As such, this newly-formed big three could cause some damage to opposition teams next season, which sees them highly poised to become playoff contenders almost right away, so Sacramento may well be preparing to light the beam once again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.