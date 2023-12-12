Highlights DeMar DeRozan's contract extension talks with the Chicago Bulls have hit a snag, increasing the likelihood of him being traded.

DeRozan's potential trade value may surpass that of Zach LaVine due to his expiring contract, lower salary in the future, and even on-court impact.

DeRozan has shown the ability to affect winning in a better way than LaVine.

With each passing day it seems as though there's a new story about Chicago Bulls cornerstone Zach LaVine's trade market.

LaVine's name has found its way into such chatter on a looping basis over the years, to be sure, but with the Bulls failing to make headway with him at the helm and reports of both the player and the team being open to moving on, the rumor mill is churning like it never has before.

For all the talk about LaVine being sent to Los Angeles or Philly or wherever, though, there are a number of factors conspiring to keep him in the Windy City. Recent rumblings aside, LaVine may not be the star player most likely to leave the Bulls.

There's a chance that said distinction actually belongs to the Bulls' leading scorer and a six-time All-Star in his own right, DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan's name has consistently been mentioned alongside those of LaVine, lockdown specialist Alex Caruso, and two-time All-Star pivot Nikola Vučević as pundits have pontificated about a potential fire sale in Chicago. But the latest intel on his situation with the club presents a case for moving him into the top spot on its trade bait list.

Increased likelihood Bulls listen to offers for DeRozan

Free agent at the end of the season

Although the conventional wisdom is that the Bulls should be at least entertaining offers for most, if not all, of their veteran stars, it's not a given that they'll be moving any of them before the trade deadline.

In fact, it was reported in October by ESPN's Jason Collier and others that the team had entered into "preliminary talks" with DeRozan — who's currently in the final year of his deal — on a possible contract extension.

However, in the latest update on his Stein Line Substack, league insider Marc Stein indicated that those talks have hit some snags, putting his future with the Bulls in doubt.

“DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls remain far apart on contract extension talks, increasing the likelihood that DeRozan will be made available by the Bulls before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. DeRozan is earning $28.6 million this season in the final year of his original three-year, $81.9 million deal with Chicago.”

Meanwhile, DeRozan may actually be more attractive to other teams as a trade target than LaVine for a variety of reasons.

DeRozan more than just a cheaper option

DeRozan salary: $28.6M – LaVine salary: $40.1M

Under normal circumstances, one would probably expect a team or two to be offering substantial, asset-laden packages for a player of LaVine's ilk, even with his history of knee issues and current foot injury. However, LaVine's contract is one of the messiest in the Association.

Contractual Comparison 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Zach LaVine $40.1M $43M $46M $49M DeMar DeRozan $28.6M

At the same time, DeRozan's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and whatever extension or free-agent deal he commands next will almost certainly be significantly less onerous than that of his teammate. Going beyond the cash, though, DeRozan may actually affect winning more than LaVine.

Both players have brutal on/off splits this season, but if we look at the previous two seasons, the Bulls outscored opponents by a slightly higher rate with DeRozan on the court (1.5 points/100 possessions in 2022-23 and 1.1 in 2021-22) than with LaVine (0.3 and minus-0.9, respectively).

DeRozan also gets the nod in combined win shares over the last three seasons (19.1 to 13.9) and win shares per 48 minutes as a Bull (.148 to .102).

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 Statistics DeMar DeRozan Zach LaVine Points 22.6 21.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.9 Assists 5.3 3.4 Field goal % 44.4 44.3 3-point field goal % 37.3 33.6

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, DeRozan would prefer to be dealt to either the New York Knicks or Miami Heat in the event that he gets moved before the deadline. The one, big potential hang-up in either scenario (or with any prospective suitor, really) is the 34-year-old's inability to space the floor.

He may be shooting a career-best 35.8 percent from deep this season, but he's only attempting 2.5 triples per contest.