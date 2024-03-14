Highlights DeMar DeRozan made history by surpassing Elgin Baylor on the all-time NBA scoring list.

DeRozan hit a clutch three pointer in overtime to seal the Bulls' victory against the Pacers.

Despite a mediocre Bulls season, DeRozan is having an above-average career year.

In a thrilling overtime victory for the Chicago Bulls, franchise legend DeMar DeRozan made history.

On Wednesday night, the Bulls defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 132-129. The win was mostly thanks to DeRozan’s insane 46 point affair, which included the go-ahead three pointer to give the Bulls the win.

DeRozan officially surpassed Elgin Baylor on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, to become 34th in points all-time. Interestingly, DeRozan’s go-ahead three pointer was his only one of the game. He notched it with 2:17 to go in overtime, to put the Bulls ahead 127-123 at the time.

He came in clutch when the team needed him most, putting up nine points in the overtime period. Tyrese Haliburton missed a three pointer at the buzzer for his Pacers, sealing the deal for Chicago.

Surpassing Legends of the Game

DeRozan surpassed not only Baylor, but two other stars tonight

The late, great Elgin Baylor finished his career with 23,149 points. Now, DeRozan has surpassed it, and following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s game, the 34-year-old forward now sits at 23,180 points.

Due to his offensive rout on Wednesday, Deebo became 34th all-time after surpassing Baylor. But he now sits at 32nd all-time, having also surpassed Dwayne Wade (23,165 points) and Adrian Dantley (23,177 points) in this game.

DeRozan now also has the third-most games in Bulls history with more than 45 points, with five of those under his belt. He trails only teammate Zach LaVine (who has 6) and the legendary Michael Jordan (who has 73).

Based on that metric, it’s not likely that DeRozan will ever surpass Jordan in that category, but it still is not bad company to be in.

Unremarkable Season For DeRozan, Bulls

Deebo is putting up an above-average season

DeRozan is having a fine 2023-24 season for the Bulls, in which he is averaging 23.0 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. These stats are above his career average of 21.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, meaning this year has been above-average for him.

DeMar DeRozan - 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PPG 23.0 21.1 RPG 4.4 4.2 APG 5.3 4.1 FG% 47.2 46.8 3PT% 34.1 29.8

What has not been above average is the Bulls’ season as a whole. They currently lie at two games under .500, with a 32-34 record. This is good enough for ninth place in the Eastern Conference, however, which does put them in position to make the Play-In tournament in the East.

The aforementioned LaVine has been hurt for the Bulls most of this season, but is making progress in his recovery and could be a valuable asset come next season.

The direction of the franchise was uncertain recently, with many questioning whether or not the Bulls would go in a new direction and blow up the team. DeRozan’s name was one of many in trade rumors prior to the Trade Deadline, along with LaVine and Alex Caruso, but Chicago opted to stand pat and not trade any pieces.

Perhaps that move will pay off for them this season, if they make and do damage in the Play-In. Until then, it remains to be seen, but what does not remain to be seen is the legendary basketball presence of DeRozan, who has made history tonight.