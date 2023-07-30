Crystal Palace will be in the market for a player to replace Wilfried Zaha this summer, and presenter HLTCO has given his verdict on one potential signing, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Losing Zaha is a huge blow to the Eagles, so they have to make sure they find the right replacement before the window slams shut in September.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

Zaha left the capital club following the expiration of his contract this summer, signing for Turkish club Galatasaray just a few days ago.

It wasn't for the want of trying from Palace's end, after they offered him a £200k-a-week deal to remain at Selhurst Park, according to the Evening Standard.

This could leave Roy Hodgson's side a little short in attack, so signing a winger is likely to be a high priority for the Eagles, as well as trying to keep hold of their remaining key players.

Although Hodgson steadied the ship when he came in last season, ultimately, Palace struggled for the most part.

The London side finished comfortably away from the relegation zone, but the recruitment team will need to target additions in order to avoid drifting towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

Palace are now being linked with signing a winger currently plying his trade in England's top flight, and HLTCO has given his verdict.

What has HLTCO said about Crystal Palace?

HLTCO has suggested that Everton winger Demarai Gray, who is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, could be an 'archetypal Crystal Palace player'.

The presenter has also claimed that he believes Gray, described as 'electric' by Garth Crooks, could fit in well with Palace's tactical ideology.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Demarai Gray has always struck me as the archetypal Crystal Palace player, in a sense. Ever since I started watching him play at different clubs over the years, he's always felt to me like someone that could fit in quite well with our tactical ideology.

"Speaking to Everton fans about him generally, I think there is a perception that he blows hot and cold and that sometimes he can look a world-beater and other times you are left frustrated by the fact that he doesn't seem to be able to put all of the right moves in the right places."

Who else are Crystal Palace targeting in the transfer window?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Matheus Franca is another player on Palace's shortlist during the summer transfer window.

The young Brazilian is certainly a talent for the future, but there may be question marks as to whether he can make an immediate impact at such a young age.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard have claimed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is a player on Palace's radar this summer.

With both Gray and Hudson-Odoi likely to be leaving their respective clubs, you'd imagine the Eagles could have a good chance of landing either winger before the window closes.