Highlights Farewell to DeMarcus Cousins, who had a remarkable career in the NBA and abroad.

Despite setbacks and injuries, Cousins left a lasting impact as a standout big man.

The future for Cousins may not include an NBA return, but his legacy is set in stone.

Farewell, DeMarcus Cousins.

This week, the 4-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA, and 2010-11 All-Rookie First-Team selection announced that he was ready to put his NBA career behind him after playing 11 seasons in the world's most prestigious basketball league.

Cousins last played for the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the T1 League in mid-January after signing a 10-day, four-game contract with the club in Dec. 2023. The former NBA star averaged 22.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game during that stretch.

It was the 2-time gold medalist's second time playing in a league outside the NBA, as he also played in 27 games for the Mets de Guaynabo in the Puerto Rican BSN in the 2022-23 season. Cousins averaged 19.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game in those contests.

DeMarcus Cousins – Career Statistics PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% NBA Career (2010-2022) 19.6 10.2 3.0 1.1 1.3 46.0 Mets de Guaynabo (2022-23) 19.0 9.8 4.3 1.4 1.3 52.2 Taiwan Beer Leopards (2023-24) 22.0 11.8 5.5 1.3 2.0 50.0

With that in mind, although Cousins may not return to the NBA, he could still be looking for contracts with teams abroad. Indeed, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), EuroLeague, and National Basketball League (NBL) have long been popular stops for players whose NBA careers have come to a halt.

If that's what's next on the horizon for the 33-year-old, his hoops journey won't be much different from that of a player like 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard. Howard has been out of the NBA since the 2021-22 season as well.

Cousins was seemingly destined to save the Kings

He was tasked with leading a team that missed the playoffs for four straight seasons

The fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Cousins got off to a hot start with the Sacramento Kings. Coming in third in the Rookie of the Year votes behind only former Kentucky teammate John Wall and eventual winner Blake Griffin, the big man was on the path to stardom.

Over the next few seasons, Cousins attempted to overcome an obstacle many other former top picks have been faced with; leading the Kings back to prominence.

A franchise that had many stars pass through their doors—like Vlade Divac, Chris Webber, and Mitch Richmond—Sacramento missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons before drafting Cousins.

That was their longest stretch since the late 1980s and early 1990s when the Kings missed the playoffs for nine straight seasons amid a team relocation (from Kansas City to Sacramento) and the team moving on from stars Reggie Theus and Otis Thorpe. Unfortunately for the Kings, Cousins was unable to lead the franchise to the playoffs either.

Kings Record with DeMarcus Cousins Games Wins Win % 470 172 36.6

Cousins had terrific individual performances, dominating with a blend of size, skill, and mobility that was rare. Yet, his inability to change Sacramento's fortunes and his mercurial temperament eventually led to the Kings deciding to trade him to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2016-17 season.

In the three prior seasons, he averaged 24.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, as Sacramento amassed a grand total of 90 wins.

It's not often that a player gets traded in the midst of a career season; one in which he averaged 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. But when the team they play for is the laughingstock of the league, the face of the franchise's intangible qualities are questioned, and they have few other pathways towards rebuilding, it may happen.

Interestingly for Cousins, when they traded him to the Pelicans, they dealt him to a team that already had a franchise big man in Anthony Davis.

The best big man duo in basketball

It was difficult to imagine a better pair of big men than DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis

What ensued altered both the general perception of Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans playoff prognostication. Averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while playing in 17 of the Pelicans' final 25 games that season, New Orleans went just 7-10 during that stretch.

However, after missing the 2017 NBA Playoffs, they started the 2017-18 season with a 27-21 record while Cousins and Anthony Davis looked like the best big man duo in the NBA.

DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis (2017-18) PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% DeMarcus Cousins 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 47.0 Anthony Davis 28.1 11.1 2.3 2.6 1.5 53.4

That season, Cousins became the first player since 2010 to record at least 30 points and 20 rebounds at least three times in the same season. He recorded the 10th 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history and the first since Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accomplished the feat in 1972.

Compare such feats to the accomplishments of elite centers like Nikola Jokić or Joel Embiid, and his remarkable abilities become clearer. Yet, fortune can be as cruel as it is fair; he missed the remaining 24 games of the season with a torn Achilles.

Down goes DeMarcus Cousins, again

Cousins' last chance at riding into the sunset ended before the season even began

Cousins never got another chance to play at that level.

Not because he was unable to find work in the NBA, having been signed by teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets as he tried to salvage his NBA career.

In fact, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for the Warriors in 2018-19 (30 games). Nonetheless, his Achilles injury sapped his characteristic quickness.

He was more reliant on his size, shooting touch, and basketball IQ to make impact plays than in previous seasons. Still, his performance with the Warriors may have been relatively sustainable, even if below standard.

DeMarcus Cousins – Pre- and Post-Achilles Injury Stats PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG Pre-Achilles injury 21.5 11.0 3.2 1.4 1.2 32.3 Post-Achilles injury 10.8 6.6 2.1 0.9 0.7 18.4

Tragedy struck Cousins again though, as he tore his left ACL just a month after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who waived him before the 2019-20 season began. Though the end had not officially arrived for Cousins, it was furiously knocking on his front door.

The last notable NBA stint for Cousins came during the 2021-22 season, as he played 36 games (2 starts) for the playoff-bound Nuggets.

A team that had familiarity utilizing a skilled center with athletic limitations, Cousins fit relatively well in Denver. Yet, the Nuggets didn't re-sign Cousins in the offseason. Instead, they switched him out for shot-blocker DeAndre Jordan.

Did Cousins officially retire?

Did DeMarcus Cousins retire from the NBA or has he just lost hope for a comeback?

When asked if he has hopes of returning to the NBA by HoopsHype scribe Cyro Asseo de Choch, DeMarcus Cousins replied, "Honestly, no."

"I know I’ve had my time there. You know, there was a point where I was trying to make that happen. But the place I’m in my life now, just with everything I’ve got going on, just outside of basketball, like I’m in a good place. So, like I said, I’m excited for what I have ahead and my future. You know, my 12 years in the league were a small chapter or chapters in my life. And, I’m ready to move on to the next and see what’s in store for me."

Based on his phrasing, Cousins may not have officially retired from the NBA. He may simply no longer see a return to the NBA as realistic, opting to close a chapter that ended before he was ready. To that point, it was only last year that Cousins said there were only two active centers currently better than him (starts at 1:33 mark).

Many will point to his lack of quickness and effectiveness on defense as the answer. Yet, when watching the porous defenses teams trot out on the court, one wonders why Cousins would be singled out for his shortcomings.

Furthermore, Cousins has long since proven he's willing to play a minor rather than feature role. It's not a situation like that of Carmelo Anthony or Russell Westbrook, who were unable to accept the idea of coming off the bench before it was forced upon him.

One wonders if his off-court reputation is too poor, which has led to Cousins having difficulty signing with a new team before. In a narrative-driven industry, his well-documented volatility might still scare off potential suitors. Although multiple NBA coaches have attempted to change the perception of his personality, many more may view him as an unnecessary threat to their peace or chemistry.

Furthermore, as a player with multiple significant injuries, his ability to remain healthy for the bulk of a season is in serious doubt. To that point, the best ability for players is often said to be their availability. Like Isaiah Thomas, a major reason why he remains unsigned may have less to do with a subjective perception of him than the reality of his injury history.

Even still, it could be all of the above, with teams telling themselves that Cousins' talent isn't worth the risk. If so, it's an unsavory end to the career of one of the league's best players. Particularly when thinking about his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, one has to wonder how his health impacted the course of NBA history.

As for what's next for the big man, he could be next in a long line of former NBA athletes to join the sports media space long-term. He already has a podcast, Bully Ball, co-hosted by Rachel Nichols.