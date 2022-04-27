Highlights Steven Gerrard's infamous slip against Chelsea in 2013-14 effectively cost Liverpool the Premier League title.

Ten years have now passed since Steven Gerrard cruelly slipped over at Anfield and gifted a goal to Chelsea's Demba Ba. It would turn out to be the most devastating moment of the Liverpool legend's footballing career.

Liverpool were on the verge of winning the Premier League title in 2013-14 and only needed to beat a second-string Chelsea side on home soil to stay top of the table. Jose Mourinho rested a number of key players for the game due to the fact his side were still in the Champions League and, as such, many predicted the rampant Reds would win with ease.

But against all the odds, Chelsea won 2-0 on Merseyside thanks to Ba capitalising on Gerrard's slip, plus a late goal from Willian. Liverpool went on to draw 3-3 at Crystal Palace in their next game after being 3-0 up at Selhurst Park - a match that subsequently earned the nickname 'Crystanbul' - and that result effectively handed the title to Manchester City.

What made Gerrard's slip all the more bizarrely ironic was the fact that the all-action midfielder had instructed his teammates exactly two weeks earlier, during a passionate post-match speech following a dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester City: "This does not slip now!". Watch the footage below:

It was quite the implosion by Gerrard's team and, unfortunately, it all started when the captain fell to the turf while attempting to control Mamadou Sakho's simple pass. Ba then swooped in, charged towards goal and calmly slotted the ball past Simon Mignolet. It's now one of the most infamous goals in Premier League history - if not *the* most infamous. Watch Ba's goal below:

It's a moment football fans will never, ever forget. The question is: did Demba Ba have any sympathy for Gerrard after effectively ending his Premier League title dream? It turns out the answer to that question is absolutely not.

Ba Did Not Feel Sorry for Gerrard

'I'm not a Gerrard or Liverpool supporter'

In a 2019 interview, the former Senegal international who also played for West Ham and Newcastle United in the Premier League admitted:

“I didn’t feel sorry for him. I’m not a Steven Gerrard supporter. I’m not a Liverpool supporter."

Be added: “I’m not a Man City supporter or happy that they won the league. It’s all part of the game. It’s the same as Crystal Palace last year when they were safe and had nothing to play for, they went and played at Stoke and sent them down by winning. You go and do your job, you go to win.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Demba Ba scored 43 Premier League goals in 99 appearances.

Ba: 'I Gambled and it Paid Off'

Former Chelsea striker was in the right place at the right time

“That is what a striker does," Ba added when asked about the goal. "Like 90 per cent of other strikers, we are not built for defending and we’re not good at it. We can cheat a little bit. We are pressing but we are not really pressing the way that defenders are pressing.

“If a defender has the ball and turns, we start pressing the goalkeeper before he passes back because if they make a mistake, it is a chance. We always gamble and I was there at the right time. I gambled a little bit.

"Coming from the middle of the goal, I had no angle. I managed to go between the goalkeeper’s legs because the angle was so tight. It worked out.

Asked if the goal ultimately meant that much to him, Ba replied: “Not really. For them, obviously it was. But not for us. If they won that game they would have won the league.”

Gerrard Will Never Get Over Slip

Liverpool legend still thinks back to that fateful day

Gerrard has spoken publicly about the fact he'll never truly get over his slip, although seeing Liverpool lift the Premier League title in 2020 went some way towards exorcising those demons.

"I park it up but it comes back, all the time," Gerrard told The High Performance Podcast in 2020, per the Daily Mail. "What triggers it? I don't know. TV. Images. Just me reflecting. I am someone who thinks a lot. I always try to tap into experiences.

"This is not a thing that happens every single day, but it was such a big moment. I've had lots and lots of moments, some incredible moments, which I never dreamed of. But your career takes you to some lows as well. It would be easy if you lifted the carpet, pushed them under and you never thought about them again. But I don't think that's ever going to be the case."