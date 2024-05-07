Highlights J.J. Watt is still open to playing for the Texans.

J.J. Watt is arguably the best player to ever suit up for the Houston Texans, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a Hall of Fame shoo-in. While he retired following the 2022 season, he recently said he would be willing to suit up for his former team once again. When asked about Watt's comments, head coach DeMeco Ryans said he's ready when Watt is.

Ryans is now in his second year as the head coach of the Texans. The first year went better than anyone expected, with the Texans finishing 10-7, winning a playoff game, and finding a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

Watt Was Still Playing at a High Level Before Retiring

The pass rusher is still only 35 years old

Watt initially made comments during a charity softball tournament over the weekend. Watt, who played with Ryans during his rookie season, was asked if he still got the itch to play for his former team. He responded:

I told (former teammate and current Texans coach DeMeco Ryans) last year, I said, ‘Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.' And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training the way I've been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him.

After their successful 2023 season, the Texans seem to be going all in for 2024. The team signed Danielle Hunter, one of the top pass rushers in the sport. Houston also made two huge trades to improve its offense, adding running back Joe Mixon and a true number-one wide receiver in Stefon Diggs.

JJ Watt Career Statistics Category Total All-Time NFL Rank Tackles for Loss 195 2nd Sacks 114.5 24th Forced Fumbles 27 T-34th

While Watt appeared in nine playoff games during his career, he only won three wild card games. With the Texans primed to be a playoff team, adding a pass rusher to Watt's caliber later in the season could give them the boost they need to make a deep run. Playing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, Watt recorded 12.5 sacks.

