Highlights Former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson still believes Anthony Joshua could beat Francis Ngannou in MMA.

Johnson thinks Joshua's range, defence, and boxing skills would give him an advantage over Ngannou despite it being in a cage.

While Johnson backs Joshua against Ngannou, he acknowledges that a match-up against Jon Jones could pose a different challenge altogether.

Back in March, Anthony Joshua brutally knocked former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou out cold in the second round of their huge boxing showdown in Saudi Arabia. Following this fight, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson claimed that AJ would beat Ngannou under MMA rules as well. Now, fast-forward a couple of months, Johnson is standing by his somewhat controversial take and has once again backed the Brit to beat Ngannou in MMA.

Just months ago, Joshua and Ngannou fought in a huge boxing match in Saudi Arabia. This fight was made off the back of the latter's great success against Tyson Fury in his boxing debut, albeit in a losing effort. Despite the Cameroonian's success against, at that time, the best heavyweight boxer on the planet, Joshua flatlined Ngannou in two rounds, leaving him unconscious.

Days after the fight, former UFC flyweight champion and one of the best fighters in MMA history, Demetrious Johnson, revealed that he would back Joshua in an MMA fight against Ngannou. Unsurprisingly, Johnson took a lot of criticism from MMA fans for giving this opinion, but the criticism hasn't made 'Mighty Mouse' go back on his prediction, instead he has doubled down on it.

Johnson Back Joshua Over Ngannou in MMA

Recently speaking on 'The MMA Hour,' Johnson went into detail as to why he thinks Joshua has a very good chance of beating Ngannou under MMA rules despite never having competed in the discipline.

“It’s not like Francis is some world-class kickboxer. You look at all Francis' fights, he does have some submission wins, he does have some where he takes somebody down. But if I can take a guy like Anthony Joshua, who is an athletic specimen, who understands range and distance, and I train him for six months, six months to defend a takedown, check the leg kick, and just box. You’re not going to have 16-ounce gloves. The distance doesn’t change at all. So if I can take somebody who is athletic, which, Anthony Joshua is athletic, it’s an easy fight.”

Anthony Joshua vs Jon Jones

Despite believing that Joshua would beat Ngannou in MMA, Johnson went on to say that a match-up against Jon Jones would be a huge difference for Joshua.

“Now, here’s the flip side. How would it go against Anthony Joshua vs Jon Jones? Different animal. Jon Jones would go out there and force the clinch. He would go out there and force the wrestling exchange."

The former UFC flyweight champion also drew comparison between Joshua and Stipe Miocic and the success which the latter had boxing with Ngannou in the UFC. Johnson believes that, because Ngannou mainly stands and boxes with his opponents in MMA, with Joshua being a much better boxer than Miocic, there could be more success on the feet for Joshua than what Miocic had, who is a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou's head coach, Eric Nicksick, agreed with many things which Johnson said regarding Joshua's chances against Ngannou in MMA.

