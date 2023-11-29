Highlights Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson ranks Jon Jones as the top UFC fighter on his Mount Rushmore.

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson has ranked himself just short of the number one spot as he presented his Mount Rushmore of UFC in a newly released YouTube video.

The former UFC flyweight champion discussed his Mount Rushmore of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time on his YouTube channel, where he placed the current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the top. Additionally, Johnson ranked fellow UFC legends Anderson Silva at number four, and Georges St-Pierre at number three.

Demetrious Johnson's Mount Rushmore of UFC

Explaining why he has himself above Silva and GSP, "Mighty Mouse" said: “For me to have 11 consecutive title defenses and always look for the finish against my opponents, against Kyoji Horiguchi, Chris Cariaso, John Dodson, Ray Borg, Henry Cejudo, the list goes on. And to be able to go to a different organisation where I’m fighting at 135, I’m fighting bigger opponents, different rule set, I was able to win a world grand prix, which is a tournament-style, three fights in one year, and then turn around and fight for the belt.

"I came back, knocked the guy out, and then I defended the belt and then, after all that, I go do an IBJJF Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, my first time in the gi, brown belt masters at 37 years old, and I go out there and I win it. Not one point got scored on me, not any one of those fighters, not even f****** Jon Jones himself would do that and be able to pass with flying colours, so I think the ability for me to be able to transition into different things is what puts me above those guys. Typically, I don’t put myself above people, since we’re having this discussion, I’ll go ahead and make an argument for myself why I believe I’m in that top 4.”

Demetrious Johnson on Silva, GSP, and Jones

Johnson is a former flyweight world champion and believes he edges Silva in the rankings because of his willingness to finish fights.

In his YouTube video, Johnson said: “Let me tell you what, if you have prime Demetrious Johnson, and [Silva’s UFC 97 opponent] Thailes Leites goes to his back and wants to pull guard, you best believe my black ass is not going to tell him to stand the f*** up. I’m going to go right in his guard and go bust his f****** guard up with my jiu-jitsu. That’s why I would take prime Demetrious Johnson over prime Anderson Silva.”

That killer instinct also applies when placing GSP at number three, as the Canadian went to the scorecards for a decision more times than not. However, "Mighty Mouse" was very complimentary of GSP, saying: "Becoming a two division champion, welterweight and middleweight, taking a long, extensive lay-off to come back and beat Micheal Bisping."

Jon Jones is the only person Johnson would put ahead of himself as the number one fighter, after remaining at the top of the light heavyweight division for years before making the switch to heavyweight and winning gold there too.