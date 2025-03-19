Former MMA star, and arguably one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves, Demetrious Johnson, has criticised the UFC for not adequately negotiating a bout between heavyweight stars Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall and has also revealed just how much the former should be paid for the potential contest.

Jones currently sits as the world titleholder in the UFC heavyweight division after beating Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt two years ago in what was his debut as a heavyweight. The American then defended his title for the first time last December at UFC 309, with his TKO win over Stipe Miocic in New York seeing him break the record for the most overall title defences in UFC history with 12.

There had been talk of Jones defending his title in the near future against Brazilian star, Alex Periera. However, the light heavyweight star was defeated by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 earlier this month, taking that potential contest off the table for the time being.

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

It's the fight that has to happen

The obvious fight UFC fans and pundits view as the next opponent for Jones is Aspinall, as he is the current interim heavyweight champion and therefore deserves his shot at Jones' current title. The Brit took home the interim heavyweight belt two years ago at UFC 295 after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich, and then successfully defended his title last summer at UFC 304 with another knockout win against Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 19/03/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1

Aspinall is thought of as a formidable and dangerous figure in MMA, having secured all of his 15 career wins within two rounds, with his last six victories coming inside the opening round. This makes him one of the sport's most lethal finishers, and means he could really test out Jones' abilities.

However, there appears to be a major roadblock to scheduling a big showdown between Jones and Aspinall, and it comes down to the current champion's financial demands.

Demetrious Johnson on Finances For Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

Johnson wants the UFC to pay Jones what he wants for the fight