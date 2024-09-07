One of MMA's all-time great fighters Demetrious Johnson retired from the sport on Friday at the ONE 168 event in Denver, Colorado.

Johnson fought in MMA as an amateur in 2006, and turned professional three years later. With victories over Joseph Benavidez, Kyoji Horiguchi, Henry Cejudo, and Adriano Moraes, Johnson built an extraordinary record of 25 wins (five KOs, eight submissions) against four defeats. He calls the curtain on a career that saw him conquer the UFC flyweight championship for a five-year period, before dominance in ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson Retires

Legendary flyweight made the announcement Friday

The retirement came at ONE 168 at the Ball Arena in Denver, the second ONE Championship event in the United States.

"Like I said last time when I came to Denver … I told you guys it was potentially my last fight, and I was not lying," said Johnson. "I am done."

Renowned for his fast strikes, evasiveness, and wrestling, Johnson staked a claim as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time in his championship-run at UFC alone. But he then enterered an effective second weight class at ONE Championship, and dominated there, too.

"I am done competing in mixed martial arts, and I want to thank you guys so much for giving me the opportunity."

Watch Johnson's emotional retirement announcement right here:

Tributes to Johnson Flooded X

Johnson has the respect of the entire industry

Johnson earned widespread acclaim from his prizefighting peers.

"One of the greatest to ever do it," said UFC middleweight star Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. "I have learned and still learn so much from Mighty Mouse!"

"What a legend," wrote UFC lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney.

"Not only one of the GOATs of MMA but also one of the best fight IQs we've been fortunate enough to see," praised Alan Jouban on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.