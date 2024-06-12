Highlights Deni Avdija proved his worth in his 2023-24 season with improved stats like 14.7 PTS and 3.8 AST.

Avdija displayed growth in three-point shooting, on-ball drives, and passing, becoming a key player for Washington.

Avdija's defensive skills, versatility, and young age position him as a solid building block for the Wizards.

Last season was not the most memorable one for the Washington Wizards, who haven’t exactly lit the NBA world on fire in recent years. Washington did make a logical call prior to the campaign in ultimately trading Bradley Beal to fully embrace a rebuilding direction, in fairness, but clearly, the Wizards have a ways to go. They won 15 games in 2023-24.

Moving forward, though, Washington getting young players such as Bilal Coulibaly and upcoming draft picks, such as their No. 2 and No. 26 overall selections later this month, plenty of looks has to be a continual focus. That would appear to be the case, too.

That said, even with the struggles for the team in the 2023-24 campaign, Washington had to be encouraged by what Deni Avdija showed in his fourth year. After he demonstrated more flashes in the 2022-23 season, Avdija took a definitive step forward in 2023-24, and he should be a player Washington builds with.

Deni Avdija Should Be A Wizards’ Building Block From Here

Avdija had his moments before the 2023-24 campaign, where he displayed his share of shot creation abilities and offensive potential. Avdija just showed that more regularly during this now-past season for Washington, and paired with his defense, he looks to be a keeper for the Wizards.

Avdija turned a corner in his fourth year and got better with more opportunities to show what he can do offensively, and seems to be a high priority for now-head coach Brian Keefe, who took over mid-season and will now be in a full-time capacity.

Avdija took advantage of his expanded time in being an every-game starter, and after he got better as his third season progressed, he carried that momentum into his fourth year. And in the process, Avdija had a very encouraging season following Washington extending him by way of a four-year, $55 million deal back in October.

Below were Avdija’s splits from the season as a whole, which featured career bests in several categories.

Avdija's 2023-24 Averages Category Stat PTS 14.7 TRB 7.2 AST 3.8 3PT% 37.4% TS% 59.7%

One of the first things that stood out about Avdija’s growth during this now-past season for Washington was his strides taken from three-point range. He did not shoot a high volume of deep shots, at 3.1 per outing, but he connected on 37.4 percent of those attempts and hit 40.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data.

Deep looks are going to be a continual point of emphasis with Avdija, and his becoming more proficient on off-the-dribble threes will be something to watch, but with ample opportunity, he should keep improving as a perimeter threat.

Avdija was given more on-ball looks in year four, where he showcased driving chops to counter closeouts, and his aggression and vertical athleticism led to baskets on those occasions. Whether it was in transition, countering closeouts, or from decisive moves where an assertive style put defenders on their heels, there should be a steady dose of drives for him in years ahead.

Whether it’s been as a driver or from off-ball movement, Avdija has a variety of finishes from slot drives, resulting in layups and up-and-under, shots from taking on contact, or dunks with authority. In years ahead, his rim pressure should still be a focal point in his chances with Washington.

While the scoring element will be something to keep monitoring from here, Avdija’s passing shouldn’t be discounted. He has always been a good connective passer, and last season, he demonstrated more of his ball movement chops with more chances.

Avdija had an aforementioned career-best with 3.8 assists per game in 2023-24, where his creativity in the open floor led to doorstep looks, one-more passes to three-point shooters and his run-out feeds were on-point. His feel as a ball mover is very impressive, and with his size and vision, he can make a plethora of different passes in set offense and in fastbreak/secondary break situations.

Avdija is an innate passer who regularly rewards his teammates, and as he got more chances to create and more shots himself with an expanded role, he paired that with being more of a playmaking threat off of that scoring threat. Moving forward, one should expect to see Avdija as an important player for Washington to play through offensively, and maybe a bit more in pick-and-roll scenarios.

Last but assuredly not least, another part of the reasoning as to why Avdija should be a player Washington foresees as one of its pillars is his defensive skill set.

Avdija is solid on the perimeter, and over time, he's put himself in less compromising situations. He’s cut down on his fouling, does a commendable job with his contests, and at 6-foot-9 with legitimate strength and functional athleticism, he can defend multiple positions.

Additionally, as a team defender, Avdija typically is in proper spots to give meaningful help, and does a nice job digging into gaps to give aid to drivers and can provide some rotational protection with his length and team feel on the interior as well. He had 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest in his fourth year, and with his instincts, length, and rebounding acumen, he projects as one of Washington's better defensive pieces looking onward.

Even with others set to be involved, whether Kyle Kuzma gets traded or not, and despite the Wizards having a ways to go, with the encouraging signs from last season, and with him having tons of two-way potential, Avdija should be a building block player for Washington. He's just 23 and seems to have a lot of promise at both ends of the floor as a big-wing/combo forward in a league where teams cannot have enough of those players.