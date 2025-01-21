Over the weekend, a clip went viral on social media of UFC star Paddy Pimblett sparring with fellow MMA fighter Denis Frimpong, and it ended in all-out chaos after the former refused to let go of the latter during a submission hold, despite the fact he was tapping out several times over.

Pimblett and Frimpong have been going back and forth with each other online in a rather heated feud, which they eventually agreed to settle this past weekend, with The Baddy making his way to Frimpong's Manchester-based gym for a spar. In a session that was pretty much dominated in its entirety by the UFC star, it was the conclusion that sparked the controversy and the chaotic scenes after the contest.

Paddy Pimblett's Spar vs Denis Frimpong

The UFC lightweight proved why he was in the big leagues

With Pimblett in a domineering position over his downed-opponent, the Scouser then locked in a rear naked choke, which left Frimpong with no other choice but to tap out and submit. However, despite his numerous attempts to get Pimblett off him and accept defeat, his taps fell on deaf ears, as the lightweight contender refused to let go of the submission and kept the choke locked in tight. This then led to members of both teams rushing onto the mat to try and pull the two apart.

Fortunately for Frimpong, no damage was done, and he didn't lose consciousness, despite the fact he was in the choke for a while, and he was constantly tapping out to try and get Pimblett to release the hold.

Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA record (as of 21/01/25) 25 fights 22 wins 3 losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 10 1 By decision 6 2

Unsurprisingly, the fact that Pimblett didn't let go of the submission despite the taps didn't go down well online with a lot of MMA fans, who were very critical of The Baddy for simply not letting go of the choke. However, Frimpong himself has now spoken out about the incident on his official X account, and he's released a rather explosive statement.

Denis Frimpong Statement on Paddy Pimblett Spar

Frimpong has actually defended Pimblett