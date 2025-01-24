Manchester United legend Denis Irwin included Liverpool icon John Barnes in a list of the three toughest players he ever faced, dubbing the England international “magic” when speaking on Stick to Football.

A question on who the toughest player he had ever faced was put to Irwin during his appearance on the show. Capable of playing as either a left-back or right-back, Irwin predominantly played for Manchester United in his career and has been referred to as one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best-ever signings, if not the best regarding value for money.

The former Republic of Ireland international played for over two decades and in that time faced countless talents, especially considering his lack of absence through injury and the level of football he played with the Red Devils.

Irwin named three, instead of one, with Liverpool hero Barnes being one of the names mentioned. Irwin said:

“Stoichkov, or Hagi. Or Johnny Barnes, Barnes was brilliant in the late 80s, early 90s. He was some player, John, clever. All the teams had quick wingers. John was quick, but he was clever as well. He could get you going, he was good in the air, a magic left foot. He was the main man for a long time at Liverpool. He got injured and moved into midfield. He was great.”

Stoichkov and Hagi Praised

Irwin commended their achievements with their national teams

Close

A mercurial winger, Barnes spent a decade playing for Liverpool after a six-year stint with Watford. He and Irwin had overlapping careers that saw the two play against each other multiple times. Alongside Barnes, Irwin spoke highly of Hristo Stoichkov and Gheorghe Hagi. the former is best known for his time with Barcelona, while Hagi represented Barca, Real Madrid and Galatasaray amongst other sides.

Irwin spoke with a focus on Stoichkov, though praised what he and Hagi were able to accomplish with Bulgaria and Romania respectively:

“(Barnes) was great, but Stoichkov was so good. Hagi (too). I mean, these boys carried their national teams on their own when you think about it. The thing about Stoichkov as well, he was an aggressive sod, he would kick you. The (European Cup Winners' Cup) final we (Man United) played in ‘91 against Barcelona, he was actually suspended, thank God. They had a great team, they won the European Cup the following year.”

Stoichkov was signed by Johan Cruyff in 1990 and became a crucial part of the Dream Team that won four-straight La Liga titles and a European Cup in the early years of the decade. Hagi would play with the striker for a year at Barcelona after he joined in 1994. Prior to that move, the Romanian playmaker had turned out for Brescia in Italy, Real Madrid and FCSB in his native country, who he guided to a European Cup final.