It's been over 20 years since Denis Irwin called time on his playing career, but there are few full-backs who have reached the level he attained during his time at Manchester United. Irwin joined the Red Devils when the Premier League was still the First Division and stayed with the club for 12 years, winning trophy after trophy under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Irwin won the Premier League seven times and was United's left-back when they won the Treble in 1999. The former Ireland international also played for Leeds United, Oldham Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers during his career, but football fans mostly remember him for his silverware-laden stint in Manchester.

Sir Alex Ferguson wrote in his 2013 autobiography that Irwin was the only player that he could guarantee would make it into his all-time XI of players he'd managed at United. That's high praise from someone who managed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona during a 27-year spell in charge at Old Trafford.

Ferguson's claim was mentioned to Irwin during an interview with Stadium Astro a few years ago, and he was then tasked with choosing a best XI of players he played alongside at United.

Irwin Names His All-Time United Teammates XI

United legend opts for 4-5-1 formation

"My certainties would be Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes in midfield," Irwin said. "Robbo would be captain, even though I had Keaney for 10 or 11 years... a bit of a battle, I'd let them fight it out [for the captaincy]. It would be fun, watching that.

"Obviously, Giggsy would be on the left. It would be a battle on the right. I didn't play with Ronaldo, so it would have to be Becks or Andrei [Kanchelskis]. Andrei was great but Beckham was unbelievable. His crossing ability was unbelievable.

Denis Irwin career honours Premier League x 7 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01 Champions League x 1 1998-99 FA Cup x 2 1993-94, 1995-96 League Cup x 1 1991-92 European Cup Winners' Cup x 1 1990-91 European Super Cup x 1 1991 Intercontinental Cup x 1 1999 Charity Shield x 4 1990, 1993, 1996, 1997

"Up front, I had a year with Ruud [van Nistelrooy]. Ruud was an unbelievable goalscorer. I had a fantastic four in '99. Teddy [Sheringham], [Andy] Coley, [Dwight] Yorkey and Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], but probably Eric [Cantona] would sneak in there as number one striker because of his ability and he could score goals as well.

"Nev (Gary Neville) would be right-back, the mad Dane would be in goal, big [Peter] Schmeichel, without a doubt. Centre-halfs would be interesting. Pally (Gary Pallister) would be in there definitely, [Steve] Brucey was an old-fashioned centre-half. I had three years with Jaap [Stam]. Ronny Johnsen was great. I'd probably pick Jaap Stam even though he was only at the club for three years. I thought he was a man mountain and suited the Premier League, so there you are. There's 11. It's not easy because I've got a hell of a choice."

'Best 10 Days of my Life'

Irwin recalled Treble success of 1999

Speaking about United's historic Treble success in 1999, Irwin said: "It was great. I enjoyed myself hugely. You're honoured and privileged to play for a club as big as Manchester United. I think it was the best 12 years I had as well. It was at the very beginning of what Manchester United were all about. It had been years since they'd won the Premier League, it had been years since they'd won the European Cup and it was raw.

"[The Cup Winners' Cup in] 1991 was special because it was my first one and it was against Barcelona. When we won the league [for the first time in 1993] it was hugely special, but beating Bayern Munich, to do something no English club had ever done, in a glorious team, a glorious squad, with an unbelievable manager, to finish a Treble like that in the manner we did. Those 10 days were the best 10 days of my life, and I think Gary Neville's been on record saying that as well. With Ireland, the chances of winning a World Cup were very slim, so for me to win a European Cup, a Premier League and an FA Cup in the space of 10 days, in the most historic year the club has ever had... to be part of that was special."