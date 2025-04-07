Summary Denis Irwin is one of the finest left-backs the Premier League has ever seen.

The Irishman once named his 'perfect XI' including two World Cup winners in attack.

Irwin named just one former Manchester United teammate in his XI.

Very few players have the prestige of saying that they are a treble winner. And this crop of talent only decreases when it comes to English squads, as only three teams have ever completed such a feat – with just two doing so with a Champions League success.

Of course, one of those sides in question is Manchester United's 1998/1999 team, which included Denis Irwin as a mainstay at left-back. The Irishman was one of the best in his position that English football had seen and played a pivotal part in what remains one of the greatest teams the country has ever produced. However, it isn't the perfect team, as Irwin once revealed which XI he would pick to build his ideal starting lineup, based purely on players he played with and against.

Goalkeeper

David Seaman