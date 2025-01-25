Denis Irwin is considered one of the greatest left-backs in football history. If it wasn't for a certain Ashley Cole, there's a strong chance he'd be remembered as the very best to ever play in the Premier League. Still, he was among the most impressive and his run with Manchester United saw him win just about everything he could.

He was a key figure in Sir Alex Ferguson's side, having joined in 1990. He remained with the club until 2002 and was present through some incredible moments. Throughout the 90s, there were some incredible footballers plying their trade at Old Trafford and Irwin was fortunate enough to team with them all.

He lined up alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona and Paul Scholes. When it came to discussing his best teammates ever, though, only two stars came out on top. Speaking during an appearance on The Overlap, he revealed that Roy Keane and Bryan Robson were the best footballers he ever played with.

"I would put it down to two. Mr Keane or Mr Robson. Very similar. I like those tough aggressive players and they've been by my side all day long."

Irwin's Two Greatest Teammates Ever

Bryan Robson

When the topic of his best ever teammates came up, Irwin spoke briefly about the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Giggs before revealing the two greatest and one of those names was Bryan Robson. The former midfielder joined the Red Devils in 1981 and remained with the club until 1994. Irwin only played with him for the last four years of his tenure at Old Trafford, but that was enough for him.

"Robbo was brilliant for four years. I know I caught the end of his career, but you could see why he was Mr Manchester United in the 1980s. I used to watch him, you know, box to box play. He was a typical box to box player back in the day."

Roy Keane

The other player he named was Roy Keane. Regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, there won't be many who disagree with Irwin's sentiment about the Irishman. He was hard-hitting, fierce and an incredible leader in the middle of the park for the Red Devils. He helped guide the club through the most dominant era of their history and left a major impression on Irwin. The former left-back highlighted the similarities between Robson and Keane as well.

"He was a bit like you, Roy. Box to box, ended up being a holding midfield player. Leader. Captain. Encouraging people. Giving people a clip round the ear."

In terms of best teammates ever, Irwin wasn't short of potential choices. The two he picked were certainly deserving of that status, though.