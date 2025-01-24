When thinking of potential names for the greatest full-back in Premier League history, former Manchester United man Denis Irwin is likely a player who would pop up frequently in the conversation. The Irishman made 328 appearances in the competition, scoring 18 goals and contributing a further 24 assists. He would go on to claim seven league winners' medals under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

As defensive royalty himself, Irwin is in a good position to recognise other greats in the position when he sees them. And during his long-awaited appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, the ex-Oldham and Wolves star revealed the five current full-backs in the English top flight that impressed him the most.

Irwin Names Kyle Walker Among Current Top Full-Backs

The 34-year-old has struggled to find his top form of late