Former Manchester United and Scotland striker Denis Law has sadly passed away at the age of 84, it has been confirmed. Law, who was part of the incredible Busby Babes that lifted the club's first European Cup in 1968, sits as United's third all-time scorer, and was part of the legendary 'Holy Trinity' alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best, who are immortalised with a statue outside Old Trafford.

A statement released by Law's family read: "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference."

Denis Law's Legendary Career

The Scotsman was a trailblazer

Born in Aberdeen, Law's journey to the Theatre of Dreams was not the usual one for a British player of his generation. Having started at Huddersfield and then moved to Manchester City, he decided to take a leap and join Italian giants Torino in 1961. Within a year of that move, though, he was back on the red side of Manchester, a place he would ultimately make his home for the majority of his career.

Law scored his first goal for the Red Devils on his debut for the club in 1962 against West Bromwich Albion. It would be the first of 237 strikes in just 404 appearances, a rate of a strike every 1.7 games. His time under the legendary Sir Matt Busby was littered with honours, both collectively and individually. He would claim two First Division titles, two Community Shields, an FA Cup and also won the 1964 Ballon d'Or.

His crowning achievement at United was when they were crowned champions of Europe in 1968, 10 years on from the Munich Air Disaster. Unfortunately, Law watched on from a hospital bed as injury prevented him from being on the Wembley pitch during the final against Benfica.

His final pivotal act for United actually came when he scored against his former club after returning to Manchester City in 1973, condemning the Red Devils to relegation down to the Second Division for the first time in their history. Despite that, Law is fondly remembered as an incredible player and goalscorer and is the only person to be commemorated with two statues outside Old Trafford, such was the impact he had at the club.

He also had an international career full of goals too, netting 31 times in 54 caps for Scotland. To this day he is still the Tartan Army's leading scorer.

Several were quick to pass on their condolences

The news of Laws passing has been met with sadness across the footballing world as it mourns a true icon of the sport. In a statement on their website, Manchester United wrote: "Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the darling of the Stretford End, who has passed away, aged 84."

Another of Law's former teams, Huddersfield Town, wrote: "All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law. A legend of not only our great Club, but an immortal of the sport as a whole, he will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by us all."