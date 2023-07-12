West Ham United would like to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan with no obligation to buy, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Declan Rice on his way out the door, David Moyes will be desperate to find an adequate replacement.

West Ham United transfer news - Denis Zakaria

Zakaria spent last season on loan at Chelsea from Juventus, but the Swiss midfielder started just five Premier League games, playing a total of 411 minutes, as per FBref.

With Juventus willing to allow him to leave on a temporary deal, you'd imagine his future might not lie at the Italian club.

Despite his lack of impact in the Premier League, the 26-year-old is being linked with a move back to England's top flight.

As per the MailOnline, West Ham have held talks with Juventus regarding Zakaria as a potential replacement for Rice, who is close to joining fellow capital club Arsenal.

The report adds that Juventus are willing to allow Zakaria to depart during the summer transfer window.

Now, journalist Jones has claimed that the Hammers are only willing to sign Zakaria on loan without an obligation to purchase him on a permanent deal.

What has Jones said about Zakaria?

Jones has suggested that Juventus are only willing to allow Zakaria to join West Ham with an obligation to buy as part of a loan deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ideally they would like Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus and that would be with no obligation to sign him permanently. That strategy is going to need a rethink though because my information suggests Juventus will not agree to such a deal.

"As I am understanding this, the Hammers need to agree a season-long loan but with an acceptance that it comes with the need to pay £15million after that to keep him on a permanent.

"The other route they could go down is to buy him now for just over £20million. As far as the Italian sources are concerned, those are the two options that will be on the table for them.

"West Ham are working through various options at the moment as they seek to replace Declan Rice in the middle of the park. They need two players: one to put in the leg work and one to carry out his efficiency with the ball."

What's next for West Ham?

Of course, Zakaria isn't the only option for the London club this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are taking a look at Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Sheth has also claimed, in a separate chat with GMS, that the Hammers are keen on Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.

Previously, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that USA international Yunus Musah is another option for Moyes in the transfer window.

Clearly, West Ham have multiple different options to replace Rice over the next few months, and with the £105m they're expected to receive for the England international, they could look to target more than one option in the middle of the park.