West Ham United are now 'planning more talks' with Denis Zakaria after their initial contact was positive, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Zakaria didn't enjoy the most successful spell in the Premier League last season, but it was always going to be a difficult situation.

West Ham United news - Denis Zakaria

Zakaria signed for Chelsea on loan for the campaign last summer, with the west London club having the option to turn the move permanent for a fee of around £30m.

However, the 26-year-old midfielder has since returned to Italy following his temporary spell at Stamford Bridge.

Although, Zakaria might not be at Juventus for much longer, with Sky Sport Italia reporting that West Ham are now in advanced negotiations to sign the Swiss international.

Zakaria started just five Premier League games last season, as per FBref, so the lack of match fitness could be a concern for David Moyes.

Less than two months after signing on loan at Chelsea, the Evening Standard reported that the Blues were looking to cut Zakaria's deal short after he failed to make a single appearance by the middle of October.

What has Jones said about Zakaria?

Jones has suggested that West Ham are now planning more talks to sign Zakaria.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Zakaria is on the move and this would be a good move for West Ham despite the fact he didn’t impact the Premier League last season. The club are planning more talks around this after initial contact was positive.

"When losing Declan Rice, there are so many different assets you have to start making up for and while Zakaria definitely can not make up for all of those things, West Ham have identified him as someone that can reproduce the screening job and allow others around him to flourish."

Would Zakaria be a good signing for West Ham?

With Rice edging closer to a move away from the club, with Manchester City and Arsenal pushing, as per Fabrizio Romano, signing a midfielder could be a priority for Moyes and his recruitment team.

The signing of Zakaria could be seen as a bit of a risk, though, after struggling to make an impact in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old certainly shouldn't be considered a direct Rice replacement in terms of coming straight into the starting 11, but he could be a useful squad option for the Hammers.