A goal off the bench from Rasmus Hojlund was the difference between Denmark and Portugal in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday evening.

The match got off to an incredibly lively start and both sides' goalkeepers and defences were tested early on. Diogo Costa was nearly forced into an error just one minute into the match while playing the ball out from the back and Kasper Schmeichel was forced into a very good save to keep out Pedro Neto's powerful strike from distance.

In the 24th minute, Denmark had a chance to make it 1-0 from the penalty spot following a handball from Renato Veiga, but Christian Eriksen saw his strike saved by Costa. The Manchester United man hit the penalty with power but failed to place it into the corner, making it a somewhat routine save for the Porto goalkeeper.

The Portugal number one was called into action yet again in the 36th minute when he made a terrific save to keep out Mika Biereth's scuffed strike which looked destined to nestle into the bottom corner. The visitors found themselves once again fortunate to not be trailing just minutes later when Eriksen's close-range shot was blocked on the line by his United teammate, Diogo Dalot.

The first half ended goalless with the sides level. However, Portugal will have gone into the break feeling fortunate to not be two or three nil down while Denmark will be kicking themselves for not taking their chances.

The first big chance of the second half came for Denmark and, once again, it was kept out brilliantly by Costa, who was constantly kept busy. It was a very good chance for the hosts and Gustav Isaksen will be kicking himself when he watches it back, as he probably had more time and space to move into instead of taking his shot first time.

After 78 minutes of Denmark pressure, the deadlock was finally broken, and it came through the substitute, Rasmus Hojlund. The United striker slotted a tidy right-footed finish into the bottom corner, sending Costa the wrong way to give his side a huge 1-0 lead which they thoroughly deserved.

Hojlund's winning strike was the last significant action of the match and Denmark picked up an important 1-0 victory, giving themselves an advantage going into the second leg of the tie on Sunday evening.

Denmark 1-0 Portugal - Match Statistics Denmark Statistic Portugal 44 Possession (%) 56 23 Shots 8 9 Shots on Target 2 7 Corners 6 2 Saves 7 0 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

To follow shortly...

Denmark Player Ratings

GK: Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10

Although he was called into action early in the match, Schmeichel hardly had anything to do all evening, both in terms of shots at his goal as well as with the ball at his feet.

RB: Rasmus Kristensen - 7.5/10