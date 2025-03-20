Denmark and Portugal will go head-to-head in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday night as both sides look to get one foot in the semi-finals.

Brian Riemer's side qualified for this stage despite picking up just two wins in a group containing current European champions Spain, which saw them finish up with eight points. They are, however, winless in their last four games after defeats to Spain and draws against Serbia and Switzerland. Roberto Martinez's side on the other hand claimed four wins from their six group games to finish top of a group including Scotland, Croatia and Poland.

Both sides will be feeling they have a good chance of success in this competition, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Denmark Team News

Key midfielders missing

Denmark will be looking for an important first-leg win ahead of their trip to Portugal at the weekend, but they will have to do it without influential midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is out of the squad due to injury.

Matt O'Riley, Kasper Dolberg and Alexander Bah are also unavailable, but in-form striker Mika Biereth is hoping for his first cap ahead of Man Utd star Rasmus Hojlund.

Denmark Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Calf 01/04/2025 Alexander Bah Knee 01/01/2026 Kasper Dolberg Knee 01/04/2025 Matt O'Riley Knee 29/03/2025 Mads Roerslev Knock 29/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Riemer shared an update on his team.

Denmark Predicted XI

Biereth to start ove Hojlund

Denmark Predicted XI: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Maehle; Hjumland, Norgaard; Lindstrom, Eriksen, Damsgaard; Biereth.

Denmark Predicted Substitutes: Jorgensen (GK), Hermansen (GK), Hogsberg (DEF), Nelsson (DEF), Dorgu (DEF), Froholdt (MID), Frendrup (MID), Skov Olsen (FWD), Isaksen (FWD), Wind (FWD), Hojlund (FWD), Harder (FWD).

With captain Hojbjerg unavailable, Riemer is likely to go with a trio of Hjumland, Norgaard and Eriksen, while Monaco striker Biereth has 11 goals and two assists in 11 games since joining the club and should make his debut ahead of £72m man Hojlund - who only just broke his duck of 21 games without a goal.

Portugal Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad again

Former Belgium and Everton boss Martinez has a near full strength squad to choose from for this international break and has once again called upon legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line.

Youngster Geovany Quenda is in line to make his full debut for the senior team after sealing a big-money move to Chelsea, while Paris Saint-Germain duo Joao Neves and Vitinha are pushing to continue their midfield partnership for their country.

Portugal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date N/A N/A N/A

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Martinez shared an update on his squad.

Portugal Predicted XI

Bruno Fernandes to shine in midfield

Portugal Predicted XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Silva, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; B Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

Portugal Predicted Substitutes: Silva (GK), Sa (GK), Semedo (DEF), Tavares (DEF), Inacio (DEF), Veiga (DEF), Palhinha (MID), Neves (MID), Felix (FWD), Conceicao (FWD), Trincao (FWD), Quenda (FWD), Jota (FWD), Ramos (FWD).

Martinez is more likely to go with a 4-3-3 formation for this game rather than his 3-4-3, and it's a chance for youngster Antonio Silva to get the nod alongside Ruben Dias. Bernardo Silva is likely to keep his place in the team despite some average form recently, while Ronaldo will undoubtedly lead the line in attack.