Marshon Lattimore's future with the New Orleans Saints has been one of the more underrated storylines of this NFL offseason.

When general manager Mickey Loomis claimed he wasn't "actively" trying to trade the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year a few weeks ago, more fodder was added to the flames regarding his potential departure from the Bayou. Now, a recent comment from New Orleans' head coach has curtailed those flames for the time being.

When speaking to reporters at the Saints' Celebrity Golf Classic early Monday morning, Dennis Allen told New Orleans Football's Mike Triplett he had a "positive conversation" with Lattimore at the beginning of the month -- roughly around the time of Loomis' comments -- and that the two sides were "moving forward", presumably meaning the four-time Pro Bowl corner will remain in black and gold for the upcoming season.

New Orleans Thrived On Defense Last Season

They ranked top-five in takeaways and first downs allowed

Lattimore's chances of being traded were never as high as many believed due to the $31.3 million dead cap charge New Orleans would absorb if they moved on from him. However, renewed faith in him from the organization could lead to big things for the Saints' secondary once again in 2024.

Most people are acutely aware that the Saints' defense wasn't the culprit behind their disappointing 2023 campaign, even if their subpar pass rush did hinder their overall effectiveness at times. New Orleans ranked top-10 in many defensive categories, including those concerning takeaways, where they ranked top-six in both turnovers forced and turnover percentage.

Saints' (Didn't Let Others) Go Marching - 2023 Defensive Stats Category Total League Rank Takeaways 29 4th Turnover % 14.3% 6th Scoring % 31.6% 5th First Downs 300 T-3rd EPA/Play -0.09 3rd Success Rate 39.14% 3rd EPA/Pass -0.07 7th EPA/Rush -0.13 9th

Despite ranking so highly in every per-play metric shown here, the Saints were often victimized by big plays last season, ranking 24th in Explosive Rate (9.15%).

The addition of second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry to their secondary -- perhaps in the starting slot corner role -- and Chase Young to their pass rushing rotation should help them limit those chunk plays and be an even better defense in 2024.

The rest of the Saints' underrated secondary includes the starting outside corner across from Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, who is a big, physical 6'1" cover guy who had a breakout year in 2023, leading the team in forced incompletionsn (19), interceptions (four), and pass breakups (11).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu, ol' reliable, remained one of the best cover safeties in football, leading the Saints with an impressive 87.4 PFF coverage grade last year which ranked him seventh among all safeties last year.

Jordan Howden plays a more in-the-box role than Mathieu as the strong safety, and that helped him put up a solid 77.1 PFF pass-rushing grade that ranked him in the top 15 for his position. As a whole, New Orleans' secondary unit put up the sixth-best coverage grade (90.3) in 2023, according to PFF.

