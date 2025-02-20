During his salad days in the Premier League, Dennis Bergkamp was an absolute whirlwind for defenders, often leaving them in his dust. Alongside Thierry Henry, he formed a two-headed monster that terrorised opposing teams at the zenith of Arsenal's rhythm in the 2000s. The flying Dutchman found the back of the net 87 times and laid on 94 assists in 315 league appearances, playing a crucial role as Arsène Wenger’s side clinched three Premier League titles between 1997 and 2004.

Since hanging up his boots in 2006, the 'Iceman' - aptly named for his cool demeanour on the pitch - has spent considerable time pondering his individual duels with various defenders. In a revealing interview with Bona Fide Sports in 2023, he shared the three qualities that made some defenders particularly tough to outsmart. "I always liked the defenders who were strong but didn't have quick feet," he admitted.

"But there were, of course, a few defenders who were difficult to play against because they had the strength, they had the pace, but they had the intelligence as well, positioned themselves in a certain way - I hated that!"

Using this yardstick for what made a defender formidable during his prime, Bergkamp went on to name the three toughest adversaries he ever faced, all of whom are legendary stalwarts in the Premier League era. Let's take a closer look.

Sol Campbell

Tottenham, Arsenal & Portsmouth

An absolute giant of a man, Sol Campbell is often remembered for being at the crux of one of the most controversial transfers in football history - his switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal in July 2001. However, don’t let that overshadow the fact that he was an exceptional central defender at the height of his career.

Regarded as one of the strongest players in football history, Campbell was built like an anatomy chart. Despite his imposing physique, though, he also possessed remarkable speed, making him a formidable opponent. As a result, Bergkamp always felt fortunate that, for most of his career, his foot races with the Englishman occurred during training sessions rather than when facing him on the pitch from the opposing dressing room. "He had just about everything," he said of his teammate for 133 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sol Campbell holds the Premier League record for the longest unbeaten run by a player, going 56 matches without defeat between November 2002 and October 2004, as he was part of Arsenal's folkloric Invincibles' squad.

Jaap Stam

Manchester United

A recipient of the UEFA Club Defender of the Year award in two consecutive seasons for Manchester United - in 1999 and 2000 - Jaap Stam epitomised the description of someone better likened to a Rolls-Royce. He had a towering 6'3 frame and that was often shown on the pitch, with his brutish strength to overpower and bully any opposition striker who dared venture near him, one of many key assets in his artillery which made him a truly intimidating opponent.

As far as weaknesses went, 'The Rock of Kampen' had no discernible Achilles heel. Though strong in the tackle - as he was in the air - Stam was also noted for always finishing games with a clean pair of white shorts, proving just how immense he was at his peak. One of the best Champions League defenders of all time, he had everything, and whether it be the 90s, 2000s, or 2020s, his jack of all trades qualities meant he could play in any era without looking out of place.

Rio Ferdinand

West Ham, Leeds United & Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand once named Bergkamp among the four toughest forwards he ever faced during his trophy-laden career, and so it's clear that respect for each other is mutual when the Dutchman returned the compliment. His composure on the ball, excellent passing range, and elegant style of play made him one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League.

An exceptional player with the ball at his feet, the Man United legend was at the heart of everything good during his 12 years at the club. Winning six league titles and a Champions League - all while being the only constant at the heart of Sir Alex Ferguson's painstakingly configured defence - doesn't come by accident. You can hear Bergkamp's full thoughts in the video below:

