Five-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman has now begun to be valued for his role as a teammate, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

One of the ‘Motor City Bad Boys’ as they were known in the late ’80’s, Rodman was perhaps most remembered on the court for his defensive abilities, leading the entire league in rebounds for seven consecutive seasons between 1991-92 to 1997-98. However, it was his off-the-court behaviour that perhaps overshadowed his basketball performances.

Dennis Rodman – Off-court Lifestyle

Earning the nickname of ‘The Worm’ due to his ability to wriggle in a congested group of opposition players and contend for rebounds, it was his off-court lifestyle which drew many media headlines in the 1990’s.

The former Bulls star was perhaps most known for his flamboyant hairstyles, piercings and partying, while he enjoyed brief relationships with Madonna and Carmen Electra, marrying the former ‘Baywatch’ actress in 1998 before divorcing a year later.

As per the Chicago Tribune, in 1997 during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rodman kicked a cameraman causing him to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher. His punishment was an 11-game suspension and a fine of $25,000 dollars, whilst also having to pay the cameraman $200,000 in damages.

Furthermore, ‘Dennis the Menace’ caused a media outrage in 1996, when he posed for photographs in full makeup and a wedding dress to ‘marry’ himself during the promotion of his memoir “Bad as I Wanna Be.” Although at the time it drew a lot of criticism, in 2020, a CNN reporter praised Rodman for the images he had portrayed, arguing that Rodman “inspired people to drop all the pretense and be their authentic selves”. It was further argued that he paved the way for the likes of Russell Westbrook as fashion culture in basketball has been on the rise in recent years.

What did Mark Medina say about Dennis Rodman?

When asked about how the 2x NBA All-Star is viewed over 20 years since retiring, Mark Medina suggests he is much more valued and appreciated now due to his production on the court.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the NBA journalist said: “There’s no doubt that he's also remembered for his eccentric behavior with his fashion statements, his hair colouring and his off-the-court lifestyle with dating celebrities and enjoying the party life.”

“Especially as time has gone on, there is an appreciation for what he meant as a teammate, what he meant as a valued player, and some of his eccentric quirks have become more and more tolerated in today's society - as long as you're being professional on the court and being productive.”

Hindsight is a wonderful thing

The 6’7” power forward enjoyed a stellar career becoming one of the most decorated defensive players of all time.

As per Bleacher Report, he picked up 7 NBA All-Defensive First Team selections to his name, to go along with 2 Defensive Player of the Year accolades in 1990 and 1991 respectively.

As his career came to a close, his contribution to the Pistons in particular led them to retire his #10 jersey in 2011, shortly before being announced as finally being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

When looking back on Rodman’s professional career, his grit and hustle for rebounds offensively and defensively should never have been overlooked. However, hindsight is a wonderful thing, and it is clear to see why he is now widely considered as being one of the most underrated players the NBA has ever seen, some 20 years after leaving the league.