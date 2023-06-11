Five-time NBA Champion, Dennis Rodman, is widely considered as a top-10 rebounder in the history of the NBA with a strong argument for him being the greatest of them all, says journalist Mark Medina.

Earning the nickname of ‘The Worm’ due to his hustle for ball possession despite being in a congested group of players, Rodman won his first two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons before later teaming up with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and company in the Windy City. He went on to be part of the Chicago Bulls squad that achieved the three-peat between 1996-1998.

Dennis Rodman – Defensive Spectacle

Throughout his time in Detroit, Rodman picked up back-to-back NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in 1990 and 1991, while also being a 5-time NBA All-Defensive selection between 1989-1993. He also became a 2-time NBA All-Star in this stint. Most notably he scored a career-high 34 rebounds vs the Indiana Pacers in 1992. In fact, he was so influential for the ‘80s Pistons team that he had his #10 jersey retired into the rafters in 2011, where shortly after he was announced into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

After a short stint at the San Antonio Spurs from 1993-1995, where he led the league in rebounds per game, he made the switch to the Chicago Bulls, averaging 15.3 rebounds a game in his three seasons with the team. From his last two seasons at the Pistons up until his last season with the Bulls, The Worm led the league in rebounds for seven consecutive seasons from 1991-92 to 1997-98, while also leading the league in rebound percentage for eight consecutive seasons (1990-91 – 1997-98).

What did Mark Medina say about Dennis Rodman?

Despite other great rebounders being in the league since Dennis Rodman retired, with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan springing to mind, Mark Medina still believes the eccentric star is the greatest of them all.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT the NBA writer said, “With Dennis Rodman, the Last Dance documentary really captured what he meant overall, both with his eccentric behavior and also his on-court contributions. I think that he is considered the best rebounder of all time, and I think that he'll be considered that moving forward.”

“He just had this unique combination of physical skills, instincts, and this real amazing innate ability to be at the right place at the right time, as well as ownership of being that kind of guy that's hustling for rebounds and loose balls and making hustle plays.”

1998 NBA Finals - Off-Court Controversy

Despite his dominant contributions on the court, Rodman who was also known for his flamboyant hairstyles by often styling neon colours, was involved in a few off-the-court controversies throughout his career. The most notable example was his 48-hour trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals, which is currently being made into a feature film.

Throughout the 1998 Finals where the Bulls were looking to achieve the three-peat, Rodman took off after game 3 after saying he ‘needed a vacation’ away from the team. In this time, he missed a mandatory media session, and drew criticism from his Bulls teammates including Scottie Pippen, and widely considered the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan.

Jordan himself told reporters at the time, “With Dennis comes a lot of baggage. We just have to carry it and we have to accept it.” The flamboyant star returned for game four, after reports that coach Phil Jackson and Jordan went and retrieved him. The Bulls eventually won the NBA title in six games, edging out a talented Utah Jazz.

Despite his off-court incidents, his hustle and heart shown through his play on the court can't be questioned. Perhaps one of his greatest defensive achievements is that he is still the only player in NBA history to record 20 or more rebounds in a game for five different teams, having done so for the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, L.A. Lakers and Dallas Mavericks – not bad for an undersized Power Forward standing at a mere 6”7.