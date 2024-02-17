Highlights Broncos had a disappointing season but showed improvement under Sean Payton.

Uncertainty surrounds Russell Wilson's future with the team.

Broncos will likely explore options beyond Wilson, potentially including bargain quarterbacks and focusing on the draft to improve their offense.

By Denver Broncos standards, 2023 represented another disappointing season for a proud franchise that hasn’t had a winning campaign since 2016. However, in comparison to 2022, when they became the league’s laughingstock under Nathaniel Hackett, Sean Payton's first go-around felt like an adult step in the right direction.

Now, the Broncos face a Russell Wilson-doing-high-knees-on-the-team-plane level of awkwardness as the standoff between them and their high-priced QB is set to shape their offseason.

On one hand, they take the biggest dead cap hit in league history; on the other, they try to make it work with Wilson for another year. Here’s everything you need to know about Denver’s upcoming offseason.

Broncos 2023 summary

A disappointing step in the right direction

After losing five of their first six in 2023, including a Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which they allowed 70 points, the Broncos righted the ship. The defense became a top 10 unit for an extended stretch that coincided with their five-game winning streak from Weeks 7-12.

During that pinnacle of their season, they beat four playoff teams: the Chiefs, Packers, Bills, and Browns. In late November, sitting at 6-5, they had very realistic playoff aspirations.

The offense never really took off but picked up speed by keeping it simple. A solid run game paired with Wilson’s deep balls to Courtland Sutton kept them afloat. However, their tenuous success largely came on the back of an unrealistic turnover margin. Once that inevitably turned, they came crashing back to earth, losing four of their last six.

Denver’s elephant in the room

What to do with Wilson

It’s impossible to talk about the Broncos without turning to Wilson’s future. Those closely following the team are familiar with the he said, she said saga between quarterback and management.

Right before Wilson was benched, general manager George Paton broached the possibility of restructuring the QB's contract:

We made a good-faith attempt to adjust his contract. We handled ourselves professionally, and I’ll leave it at that.

Wilson declined to waive the early trigger for his $37 million injury guarantee for 2025, which becomes fully guaranteed this March. Now, we enter a game of chicken over who blinks first: the Broncos, facing an $85 million dead cap hit to be spread over two years, or Wilson, because he wants to stay at Mile High?

Payton’s press conference made it clear that the team is prepared for life with Wilson:

There’s three or four teams in the postseason this year that finished in the bottom four of our league relative to cap issues or dead money. I’m not suggesting we’re going to have either one or the other, but that’s part of the puzzle.

If Wilson did part ways with the Broncos, he certainly wouldn't have any shortage of suitors. More than a handful of teams are looking for a franchise QB, though Wilson will have to lower his salary expectations considerably.

Now what?

Where the Broncos go from here

It seems much more likely that the Broncos move on from Wilson than that the two sides will find a way to move forward amicably. So does that mean Jarrett Stidham is taking first-team snaps? That’s not going to sell to anyone but the Stidhams. With limited cap space (28th in the NFL), the Broncos will be bargain-hunting in the discount bin of recycled quarterbacks.

Here are some potential names: Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Caron Wentz, and Jacoby Brissett. Obviously, none of these guys are changing your life, but Denver's options are scant.

With Payton’s offensive prowess and some solid skill position players, there’s a world where Taylor or Brissett will give you a league-average offense, which could be enough if the defense can rediscover their 2023 midseason form. Heck, even 39-year-old Flacco, the reigning Comeback Player of the Year, showed he's still got some magic left in his cleats. Certainly, those options seem more likely than rolling with Stidham.

2024 draft/salary cap situation

Broncos must get fancy with the cap, have stocked up on late-round picks

The Broncos own the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That likely puts them out of reach for the first tier of QB prospects (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels) unless they trade up.

While it would be sexy to draft Michael Penix Jr., there are holes along both lines, at cornerback, and at receiver. It’s more likely they will take a premium position somewhere along the trenches or trade down to accumulate picks. They don't have many selections early on in the draft anyhow (picks they've traded away are bolded):

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 2, Pick 45 (traded to New Orleans Saints)

Round 3, Pick 76 (traded to Seattle Seahawks)

Round 3, Pick 81 (via New Orleans Saints)

Round 4 (traded to New York Jets)

Round 4 (via Miami Dolphins)

Round 5 (via New York Jets)

Round 5

Round 6 (traded to Los Angeles Rams)

Round 6 (via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 7 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 7 (traded to San Francisco 49ers)

The Broncos' offense could sorely use some help, though. They ranked 19th in points per game (21.0), tied for 22nd in yards per play (5.0), and 21st in third down conversion percentage (36.8) in 2023.

They’re already roughly $26 million over the cap, which means we will see plenty of clever accounting but not many splashy signings. As Paton confirmed during his wrap-up interviews.

We won’t be in on the first wave of free agency like we were last year. You can’t do that every year. We’ll be very strategic and very specific on what positions and what players we try to sign. Obviously, we have to hit on the draft. We’re picking high, and we have six picks. We could have more. You know we like picks. We’ll go from there.

After the terrible Wilson trade and awful Randy Gregory signing, Paton desperately needs a win. With Payton locked up on a big deal for the foreseeable future, it’s more likely to be the GM's seat getting warm than the coach’s. With limited spending power, he’ll have to do it through the draft, which is always a crap shoot.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.