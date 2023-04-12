The Denver Broncos might have to trade away some more players if they are to put themselves in a position to make some big moves in the draft, Albert Breer has claimed.

The 2022 Denver Broncos season was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. Having come in with some pretty big expectations following the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, things went from bad to worse as they ended up with a worse record than they did back in 2021.

In a normal setting, that might not necessarily be a bad thing. It allows you to get higher picks in the NFL Draft which will restock your roster with some of the better players coming out of college and give you a chance to get back on the right track the following year.

The problem for the Broncos though, is that they gave up so much to pick Wilson in the first place, that they don’t have a lot of ammunition to work with in Kansas City in a few weeks. They tried to correct some of the mistakes last year when they traded away Bradley Chubb, but then gave it up again when they acquired head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints, putting them back at square one.

Which leads Albert Breer to believe that there might be more moves coming, with some big names in the firing line for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos having to pony up for more picks?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer pointed out exactly what the Broncos might need to do in the next few days before the draft and what they might look to do with what they get back if they can indeed pull it off:

The Broncos are picking 67th, 68th, 108th, 139th and 195th in the draft, and the interesting thing is that they really don’t have a lot of pressing needs for a team coming off a five-win season. So the first thing I’d do would be … to keep listening to the market on their young receivers. I think they have four guys—Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler—that are marketable, and give them a nice surplus at the position.

So if I’m Denver, if I can get a top-50 pick as part of a package for one of those guys, I think hard about it, especially since Sean Payton’s always been able to maximize whatever he has at the skill positions. Then, with that pick and the two in the 60s, I would look at finding a pass rusher first, then at a deep tight end class and potential depth pieces for the secondary.

Which underscores part of what Payton saw in taking the Denver job, as I see it. If he can get Russell Wilson turned around, the rest of the roster isn’t far away.

Are the Denver Broncos set to double down on their mistakes?

This would be a very risky strategy to try and pull off for the Broncos, as it is putting a lot of faith in head coach Payton to make good with what he’s got, when the state of the Broncos last year would tell you that they need a lot of work done, arguably on both sides of the ball.

And by trading away a player they know can play in this league like a Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy for an unknown prospect coming out of college, risks them moving backwards yet again as they try to fix their mistake in trading for Wilson (getting Wilson wasn’t the mistake, but what they gave up for him was).

That’s not to say Payton can’t fix the problems, but this does have the potential to go horribly wrong for them if they don’t get it right.