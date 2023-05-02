Denver Broncos duo Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy might still be on the way out of Invesco Field, but in very different circumstances than they might have a few weeks ago, Albert Breer has claimed.

The Denver Broncos found themselves behind the proverbial eight-ball ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their 2022 season was a disaster, as their acquisition of Russell Wilson didn’t work out, and after giving up a lot of picks for him, even after trading away star defender Bradley Chubb to give them capital for this year, they had to give that back up to the New Orleans Saints when they traded for head coach Sean Payton.

This is why before the draft there were some suggestions that wide-receiving duo Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy might well have been sacrificed for picks in order to put them in a better position by the time the draft came around last week. However those deals never came about and they remain in the Rocky Mountains for now.

That doesn’t mean that they should be sitting comfortably just yet though, as Albert Breer points out there is still a chance for the Broncos to shift the two of them, but teams looking to bring them on board might have to be prepared to sacrifice a bit more.

Denver Broncos duo set to cost a very pretty penny

Writing for SI.com, Breer pointed out that teams were still showing interest in the two men during the draft process, but that because the Broncos held firm in their stance, if teams want to pick them up now, then they are going to have to pay something of a premium to make it happen:

The Broncos taking Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round Friday elicited a phone call or two to Denver from other teams wondering whether it was a signal things changed with either Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton or both. Nothing had—Denver was still looking for a premium for both (a first-rounder for Jeudy, and a second-round pick for Sutton). And now that the draft has passed, the price goes up on each guy, and other trade targets across the NFL.

The simplest way to explain why is that a pick next year is less valuable, because if you’re trading a player away for a pick next year, there’s a year in there where you’ll have neither player. And so since no one was willing to give up what it’d take to get the Broncos receivers in this year’s draft, and after a weekend through which teams were stingy with next year’s picks considering the expected strength of the coming class, it doesn’t add up that someone is gonna break the bank to get Denver to change its mind.

Should the Denver Broncos even be looking for a deal?

If you look at the production that Jeudy and Sutton have had together with the team, I’d make the argument that they would be better off keeping hold of them for the time being, as you know that you have two quality players that can produce the goods for you (providing Russell Wilson doesn’t have a season like the one he did in 2022).

Would you really be willing to get rid of them for a hypothetical draft pick that might have a 50/50 chance of being successful? Much rather the devil you know than the devil you don’t especially if Payton can work the same magic with Wilson that he did with Drew Brees in New Orleans.