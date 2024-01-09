Highlights The Denver Broncos benched Russell Wilson after a disappointing season, and now must turn in a new direction under center.

Wilson faced disrespect from the front office and head coach Sean Payton, with whom he made a poor coaching pairing.

The Broncos gave Wilson an ultimatum to adjust his contract or be benched, sparking a negative reaction from the locker room.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, the Denver Broncos were looking to become a top team in the AFC following their acquisition of nine-time Pro-Bowler Russell Wilson. The pairing had high expectations due to Wilson's huge contract and bigger price tag, which included two first-round picks and two second-round picks, as well as Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harrison, who were all dealt to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade.

Looking to 2024, following a disappointing 11-19 record with Wilson under center, Denver has benched the former Super Bowl champion and is already looking ahead to life after Wilson.

In his time in Denver, Wilson managed some solid numbers, throwing for 6,594 yards and 42 touchdowns with 19 interceptions before his eventual benching for the 2023 season's final two games versus the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Before his benching, Wilson had the Broncos in playoff contention. However, several factors would lead the team to make the tough decision to move on from the quarterback and effectively eliminate themselves from playoff contention. After learning of the team's decision, Wilson took to social media to share his positive outlook for the future.

Denver has displayed poor treatment of Wilson for a number of weeks, from disrespect from the front office to public outbursts from his head coach. Let's look at the series of disrespectful acts Wilson has faced in his time in Denver.

Sean Payton's hot-headed outbursts

The head coach's sideline eruption on Russell Wilson

The driving force behind the team's decision to bench Wilson was veteran head coach Sean Payton. Denver traded for Payton following the firing of Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his disappointing 2022 campaign. The Broncos gave up an additional first-round and second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the Super Bowl-winning coach.

The trade hasn't panned out how Denver imagined, as Payton has led the Broncos to just an 8-9 record in his first season. Payton and Wilson did not make a smooth pairing, as Wilson's playing style differs from what Payton likes in a quarterback. Payton grew increasingly frustrated with his quarterback, ultimately leading to the benching of the 12-year veteran.

Traditionally, quarterbacks under Payton have been able to pick apart defenses across the middle of the field with the occasional vertical shot for a big play, while Wilson is known more for his ability to extend plays and look deep on a regular basis. However, those abilities have waned slightly as the 35-year-old Wilson continues to age.

In Denver's Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Broncos failed to punch in a goal-to-go situation for a touchdown and were forced to settle for a field goal. When jogging to the sideline, Wilson was met by a hot-headed Payton, who erupted on the QB immediately after Denver's failed touchdown attempt.

Following the team's 42-17 loss, Payton declined to comment on the interaction postgame, stating,

What I talk about with Russell is none of your business.

The Broncos' mistreatment of Russell Wilson goes deeper than its head coach, though, as the team told Wilson he would be benched if he did not change a contract that the two sides had agreed upon following the acquisition of the quarterback from Seattle.

Denver gave Russ an ultimatum

Broncos reportedly told Wilson he would be benched if he did not change his contract

Upon trading for Wilson, the Broncos agreed to a five-year, $242 million contract, with $161 million guaranteed. Following Denver's big Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs this season, the Broncos front office reportedly approached Wilson and gave him the ultimatum. Adjust his $37 million guarantee for 2023, or be benched.

It's worth noting that the win over Kansas City ignited a 6-1 run by the Broncos that saw Wilson throw for 1,110 yards and 10 touchdowns. Denver found themselves in second place in the AFC West and firmly in playoff contention in the AFC in general following this run.

Russell Wilson's 2023 season as starter Schedule Record Att./Comp. YPG TDs INTs Week 7-14 6-1 132/193 (68.4%) 186.3 11 4 Rest of the season 1-7 165/244 (65.1%) 220.8 15 4

Following this run, the Broncos fell apart again as they lost two straight, and reports began flying around concerning the team's decision to give Wilson the ultimatum.

Though no Broncos players spoke out directly against the team's decision to bench Wilson, many of the quarterback's teammates had only positive things to say when asked about their quarterback.

Star cornerback Patrick Surtain stated, "I just think, in general, Russ is one of the hardest workers I know. He's a great player." Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said that the decision took him by surprise:

I was pretty surprised, having Russ as our starting quarterback the whole year, then the last two games, there's been a switch, so I think it was a surprise to everyone in the locker room.

When asked about the decision to bench Wilson, Sean Payton said, "Sure, in our game today, there are economics and other things," referring to Wilson's $37 million contract guarantee.

Overall, the decision to bench Russell Wilson sparked a massive reaction from Denver's locker room and could have been a distraction, leading to the Broncos' elimination from playoff contention. By the time he was benched, Wilson had thrown for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing a solid 66.4% of his passes.

What's next for Russ and Denver?

Broncos QB could have several suitors looking to sign him at a discount

Denver could hold on to Wilson for financial flexibility in an unlikely scenario, but his relationship with the team is likely far too damaged to return. Wilson could be in the running for several starting jobs for teams around the league.

Despite struggling with the Broncos over the last two seasons, Wilson remains a proven leader with a top-notch work ethic. Wilson saw his share of struggles in his two seasons in Denver, but a string of botched coaching jobs led to his ultimate demise at Mile High.

The Broncos are without several picks due to the Wilson trade and will almost certainly be looking elsewhere for quarterback help this offseason. Wilson's contract contains a no-trade clause, but he could waive that if he feels the situation is suitable for his new team. This would likely be Denver's preference, as they could at least gain some compensation in exchange for Wilson.

However, with his albatross of a contract, there is next to no chance that he will be traded. Rather, the Broncos will have to bite the bullet and take the massive $80+ million dead cap hit for cutting him outright. Without the contract hanging over his head, Wilson could be a very attractive free agent in a league that is hurting for QB talent at the moment.

Overall, Wilson's time in Denver proved to be a disappointment for both sides. Despite the struggles, Wilson is still a former Super Bowl champion and who will bring excellent leadership wherever he may find himself next season.

