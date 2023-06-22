The Denver Broncos need to bring in another running back in order to be competitive moving forward, ESPN writer Field Yates has claimed.

2022 was certainly a disastrous year for the Denver Broncos, as they likely would have entered it with plenty of high hopes after they traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, hoping that he’d be the man to finally solve the quarterback problems they’ve had since Peyton Manning retired.

However, things ended up going backwards, as they posted a worse record than they did the year before and ended up getting head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired before the season could even finish. Some of their bad performance was down to Wilson, who had the worst season of his career, but they also could have done better in the running game.

Last season they ranked 21st in terms of total yards, and joint-16th in terms of yards per attempt and their lead rusher Latavius Murray (now a member of the Buffalo Bills) putting up less than 750 yards after starter Javonte Williams picked up a season-ending injury in Week 4.

Denver Broncos should be looking to bolster the running game

Writing in an article for ESPN+, NFL insider Field Yates noted how the team’s biggest need before the season started was to sign a bona fide running back, even if it’s just as a backup option just incase Williams isn’t able to bounce back all the way after his injury:

The Broncos were immediately linked to Dalvin Cook following his release from the Vikings, which was not merely a byproduct of Cook being a very accomplished player; the team is also a tad thin at running back, given the lack of clarity on when Javonte Williams will be back from a major knee injury suffered last season.

Even if Williams is ready at the outset of the season (no sure thing), the Broncos will likely want to be judicious with his workload. The good news for Denver is there is no shortage of available backs to potentially add right now: Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette join Cook as top options.

Establishing a one-two punch with a promising youngster like Williams combined with an established veteran like the names listed above would certainly be a great way to split the workload and also throwback to a style that worked with head coach Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints when he had Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush before later having Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

It looks like they've got plenty of options, and the cap space to make it happen, now we just wait and see if they end up doing it.