Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was brutal in his assessment of backup quarterback Ben DiNucci following his performances with the team in practice.

The Denver Broncos certainly were one of the surprise teams in the NFL in 2022, although sadly not in a good way. Having spent big to bring in Russell Wilson, the season was an utter disaster, as they ended up with a 5-12 record (worse than their return in 2021), and causing head coach Nathaniel Hackett to lose his job before he could even complete the year.

A large part of their slide back was down to the performances of Wilson himself, who had his worst season as a quarterback, posting career lows in quarterback rating, touchdowns thrown and pass completion rate. Not the return you want from someone you pretty much mortgaged the future of your franchise on.

And whilst it’s hard to imagine him having a repeat of those performances in 2023, especially with the appointment of Sean Payton, a coach who has done wonders with quarterbacks in the past, if things don’t improve they might need to go to one of their backup quarterbacks.

But judging by Payton’s comments, recently signed Ben DiNucci won’t be on the top of the list.

During a recent practice session in which DiNucci threw a pick six to rookie linebacker Drew Sanders, Payton was reported to have told his quarterback that there were other jobs out there for him if he didn’t make it on the team:

Payton clarified his comments to reporters later on, in which he detailed exactly what he said to the 26-year-old.

Video: Sean Payton slams Ben DiNucci in front of reporters:

Sean Payton taking the tough approach with the Denver Broncos

You certainly can’t accuse Payton of sugarcoating what he wants to say when it comes to his player. It’s a method that can go one of two ways, either snap him out of the funk that he’s in and make him better, or put the fear of god into him and possibly cause him to shrink.

It also makes you wonder if Payton is going to be this hard on all the players. It’s easy to act like this to someone who hasn’t done much in the league, but would he dare act like that to someone like Wilson, or one of the other veteran players on the squad? The Broncos clearly need an attitude adjustment after last season, but whether this is the way to go, we’ll just have to wait and see.