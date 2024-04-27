Highlights Bo Nix closely resembles several traits of Sean Payton's former long-time QB, Drew Brees.

Nix fits in Payton's offensive scheme swimmingly.

Nix is favored as the potential starting QB in Denver over Zach Wilson in 2024.

The 2024 NFL Draft is well underway and the Denver Broncos have already made noise in the first round, landing their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. The Oregon product will step in as the probable starter from day one, leading an offense commanded by head coach Sean Payton, who played a crucial role in the team's decision to move on from Russell Wilson after a modest 2023 campaign.

In his final season at Oregon, Nix was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, throwing for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Nix was one of the best quarterbacks in the country last year, displaying the ability to pick defenses apart with some of the best accuracy among the QB prospects in this year's class.

Along with his accuracy, Nix has several traits that are fairly reminiscent of another quarterback Payton has coached in Drew Brees. So, how could similarities to Brees make Nix a good fit in Denver?

Bo Nix Fits Sean Payton's Scheme

Similarities to Brees could make a successful pairing with Nix and Payton

As seen in Denver a year ago, Wilson wasn't the guy Payton envisioned leading his offense. Why? Wilson's game didn't fit a Payton offense as Wilson specialized in deep shots downfield and improvising outside the pocket to move the ball in the passing game.

Payton and Brees found success with the New Orleans Saints by picking apart defenses in the pocket, and making quick throws across the middle of the field. This formula led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory with Payton and Brees at the helm in 2009, and could work with Nix leading the way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drew Brees' completion percentage of 82% is the third-highest in Super Bowl history

At Oregon, Nix led an offense that focused on getting the ball out quickly in the passing game. By this strategy, Nix's quick throwing release allowed him to not only fit in Oregon's offense, but thrive in it, completing an eye-popping 77.4% of his passes with the Ducks in 2023.

Drew Brees (2009) vs. Bo Nix (2023) Stat Drew Brees (2009) Bo Nix (2023) Completion % 70.6* 77.4* Passing Yards 4,388 4,508 Yards/Attempt 8.5 9.6 Touchdowns 34* 45* Interceptions 11 3 Yards/Game 292.5 322 *Led NFL/FBS (min. 100 attempts)

With Nix offering a similar skill set to Brees, Payton could find success with Nix early. Payton has been seen as a quarterback whisperer and could accelerate the development of Nix with his experience. Though Nix is Payton's first first-round quarterback, Nix offers plenty of experience coming out of Oregon, notching the most starts in FBS history with 61 at Auburn and Oregon.

Broncos Get Their Guy

Nix steps into Denver offense with potential to be starter Week One

The Broncos and Payton expressed their interest in Nix throughout the pre-draft process, meeting with the quarterback numerous times leading up to Thursday night's first round of the draft.

Nix will compete for the starting job against another first-round pick in Zach Wilson, who the Broncos landed in a trade with the New York Jets. Wilson obviously has more NFL experience, but the edge could go to Nix due to the fact that Denver spent a first-round pick on him.

Nix's skill set fits well with Denver's offense, and the rookie will step in with some solid weapons, but the Broncos have more work to do. With the majority of rounds remaining in the NFL Draft, the Broncos will look to continue to have a successful draft and surround their quarterback room with as much talent as possible.

Expect Denver to be aggressive and land some weapons for Nix and Wilson throughout the remainder of the draft.

